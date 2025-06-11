Prince William's Staggering Height On Full Display At Windsor Castle Event

William, Prince of Wales' height has had everyone talking on more than one occasion. Yet, William's impressive 6'3" stature still manages to come as a surprise to many when he is pictured alongside others. Most recently, William honored some famous folks as officers of the Order of the British Empire at Windsor Castle. Yet, it was how William was towering around those around him that stole the spotlight.

The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account posted a carousel of photos on June 11 in honor of the celebration that had taken place earlier that day. "Congratulations to all those receiving honours at Windsor today. Your hard work, dedication, and service have truly set you apart. This recognition is a testament to the difference you've made. Well done!" the caption read. "Bad Sisters" star Anne-Marie Duff was among the honorees, as were Everton manager David Moyes and Chanel CEO Leena Nair. The carousel included a video of William walking, as well as standing alongside each recipient. Seeing him next to so many people made his height particularly hard to ignore.