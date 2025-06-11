Prince William's Staggering Height On Full Display At Windsor Castle Event
William, Prince of Wales' height has had everyone talking on more than one occasion. Yet, William's impressive 6'3" stature still manages to come as a surprise to many when he is pictured alongside others. Most recently, William honored some famous folks as officers of the Order of the British Empire at Windsor Castle. Yet, it was how William was towering around those around him that stole the spotlight.
The official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account posted a carousel of photos on June 11 in honor of the celebration that had taken place earlier that day. "Congratulations to all those receiving honours at Windsor today. Your hard work, dedication, and service have truly set you apart. This recognition is a testament to the difference you've made. Well done!" the caption read. "Bad Sisters" star Anne-Marie Duff was among the honorees, as were Everton manager David Moyes and Chanel CEO Leena Nair. The carousel included a video of William walking, as well as standing alongside each recipient. Seeing him next to so many people made his height particularly hard to ignore.
When compared to others, William's height often catches attention
Prince William certainly wasn't meant to be the focus of the Instagram post, but he did get plenty of attention in the comment section — due, in part, to how he stuck out. "Congratulations to everyone... Prince William is so handsome," one commenter pointed out. "Prince William, so handsome," echoed another. "He is adorable" one commenter added with fire emojis.
It's safe to assume that William never intends for his looks or his height to be the focus when he's at royal events. Interestingly, though, whenever he's pictured next to other famous folks, how tall he is tends to cause a stir. Back in December, he accidentally exposed Donald Trump's lies about his height when they were photographed together. Trump claims to be 6'3" but looked significantly shorter than William when standing next to him. Suffice it to say, William is one British royal whose height towers above expectations. And, when he takes over as king one day, he'll make a much taller monarch than his own dad, who stands at 5' 10".