How Tall Is Prince William? 5 Times His Height Had Everyone Talking
In a family of relatively tall men, most standing at or around six feet, William, Prince of Wales, takes the cake for tallest royal. With a stature of 6 feet, 3 inches, William will be the second tallest British monarch in history, just two and a half inches below Edward IV, who ruled in the 15th Century, according to Hello! magazine. While he doesn't compare to Donald Trump's son Barron Trump's towering height of 6 feet, 7 inches, William has turned the heads of many of his subjects over the years.
While visiting a farm on the Duchy of Cornwall estate in January 2025, William shocked the tenant farmers with his tall stature — more than his interest in sustainable farming. "He seems really down to earth — and miles taller than I ever imagined," farmer Heather Gorringe told People. And Gorringe isn't the only one who thinks so. William's height has been the talk of the town ever since British society laid eyes on him.
Prince William's chivalry in a game of netball
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, went mano a mano in a game of netball in October 2023, which isn't surprising, considering that the royal couple is so competitive. As it turns out, William's height gives him a bit of a disadvantage. In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Kate was seen trying to shoot, while William made an effort to block. Due to William's height, the ball nearly bounced off his head after Kate failed to make it into the net. "You're going to hit me in the head," the prince could be heard saying.
Spending a morning with the charity SportsAid for World Mental Health Day, William was seen in another video waving his hands in the air to block his competitors, which appeared to be a group of teens participating in the event. In the clip, it's obvious that William stifled his competitive side for the fun of the game since he was unsuccessful at blocking any of the balls going into the net. "Reminder — Prince William is 6'3" tall. He could have easily blocked those balls. But he's a gentleman," the user who posted the video captioned it.
How his height compares to Chewbacca
Prince William's height is so out of this world that he nearly matches height with one particular fella who's literally from another planet. When visiting the "Star Wars" set in London in 2016, William got a giant bear (well, Wookie) hug from Chewbacca, the only being on set that could surpass William's stature that day. Going in for the embrace, the prince said, "Look at the size of you, my god!" (via X). "You're a bit taller than me," William additionally quipped.
Chewy wasn't the only cast member he met that day. William and his brother, Prince Harry (who's 6 feet, 1 inch tall), came face to face — or more like face to legs — with BB-8, who was only as tall as the height of William's knee, per photos published by Vanity Fair. The prince was also photographed standing next to C-3PO, who had to have been at least a few inches shorter than William — five inches, to be exact, according to Dimensions.com, who calculated that the robot stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
The prince exposed how tall Donald Trump really is
Who knew Prince William's height would be somewhat of a truth serum? In December 2024, at the reopening of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral, William accidentally exposed Donald Trump's lies about his height. While standing beside each other for a photo, it was clear that the prince was a couple of inches taller than the president, who claims to also be 6 feet, 3 inches in stature. Either William is actually much taller than documented, or Trump has been fibbing about his true height; most people think the latter.
"Donald is so fake that he even lies about his height," an X user said about the photo. Many others commented on the fact that when looking at the soles of Trump's shoes, they seem to be much thicker than William's, which could be a sign that he's even wearing shoe lifts to appear taller. There are a few reasons Trump might look shorter, including old age and his forward-leaning posture, but it's not the only time the Republican politician has lied about his appearance, lest we forget Trump's disastrous fake tan.
William's height difference with Tom Cruise is hilarious
William seems to consistently be taller than his famous counterparts. Standing next to Tom Cruise at the London Air Ambulance gala dinner, William is staggeringly taller than the actor. "Either Tom Cruise is very very very short or Prince William is very very very tall," an X user said, referring to a snapshot of the two men meeting one another. Both statements are true. William's 6-foot, 3-inch stature is absurdly tall from the average male height of 5 feet, 9 inches. At the same time, Tom Cruise claims to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall — though, rumor has it that Cruise might actually be a couple of inches shorter — which makes him below the average.
Their height difference is so shocking that X users couldn't help but crack jokes. "Looks like Frodo meeting Gandalf for the first time," someone commented, referring to the "Lord of the Rings" characters. "How far away is he?" another joked about the depth perception of the photo. When the Prince of Wales posted a photo of the pair on X, most people were focused on the fact that it was two aviation legends standing next to each other (William's service in the Royal Air Force and Cruise's "Top Gun" fame).
The prince joked that he wears heels
Photos seemingly don't do Prince William's height justice; the people who have met him in real life can attest to that. During a visit to the U.K.'s Oak Cancer Centre upon its grand opening, William met with a few of his subjects, who couldn't get over his giant stature, per the Daily Mail. One even commented on it while shaking the prince's hand, saying, "You're a tall bugger, aren't you!" William had a hilarious response joking to the man: "That's what all people say... I have heels on." At the same time, William chivalrously bent down to meet the eyes of the man, who was sitting, just so he didn't have to crane his neck to look at all 6 feet, 3 inches of the prince.
William doesn't actually need the lift that a heel would provide. In fact, he had heads turning with his casual, flat-soled shoe choice at the 2024 Earthshot Prize award ceremony. Instead of his usual Oxfords, William sported sneakers from Purified, a sustainable footwear brand that uses all-natural materials, per The Standard. Likely only a quarter-inch off the ground, William was still towering over everyone on the red carpet that night, especially when standing next to Earthshot Prize ambassador Robert Irwin.