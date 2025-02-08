How Tall Is Prince William? 5 Times His Height Had Everyone Talking

In a family of relatively tall men, most standing at or around six feet, William, Prince of Wales, takes the cake for tallest royal. With a stature of 6 feet, 3 inches, William will be the second tallest British monarch in history, just two and a half inches below Edward IV, who ruled in the 15th Century, according to Hello! magazine. While he doesn't compare to Donald Trump's son Barron Trump's towering height of 6 feet, 7 inches, William has turned the heads of many of his subjects over the years.

Advertisement

While visiting a farm on the Duchy of Cornwall estate in January 2025, William shocked the tenant farmers with his tall stature — more than his interest in sustainable farming. "He seems really down to earth — and miles taller than I ever imagined," farmer Heather Gorringe told People. And Gorringe isn't the only one who thinks so. William's height has been the talk of the town ever since British society laid eyes on him.