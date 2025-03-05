British Royals Whose Height Towers Above Expectations

As a global figure, Queen Elizabeth II loomed large, and she played an important role in shaping the modern monarchy throughout her 70-year reign. However, despite her outsized influence, in actuality, the late monarch was quite a diminutive individual. At her tallest, Elizabeth was said to be 5'4." Over the decades, she reportedly lost some inches. Sources differ, claiming she measured anywhere between 5'3" and 5'1" in her later years.

While Elizabeth broke the record for longest-reigning U.K. sovereign, she's didn't break any height-related records. At his tallest, King Charles I, who lived from 1600 to 1649, was approximately 5'4." At his shortest, some reports claim he was just 4'8." At Elizabeth's shortest, she was on par with another British monarch famed for a long reign: Queen Victoria.

As a young woman, Victoria was purportedly 5'1.25," based on data collected by one of her portrait painters. She, too, became slighter shorter over time and was reputed to be 4'11” later in life. Victoria apparently aspired to be taller, and she reportedly said, "Everyone grows but me!" (via History Extra). While there wasn't a way for her to achieve her lofty goal, she might be gratified to know that quite a few of her royal descendants are surprisingly tall. Let's take a look.

