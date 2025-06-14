8 Rumors About Chip Gaines We Couldn't Ignore

Magnolia Market is a go-to destination for "Fixer Upper" fans, so it's no wonder that its neighbors might want to profit off it. That was the case for the owner of a 1.4-acre lot next to the Waco, Texas shop, who leased his land as parking to Chip Gaines. However, once Daron Farmer, managing member of Head Properties, purchased the plot in July 2016, he decided he wanted to charge customers and staffers $10 to park there. Apparently, Farmer offered to sell his lot to Gaines, but the negotiations failed. That's when the reality TV star put up a metal gate at the start of the alley next to Magnolia Market, which allegedly blocked access to Farmer's property. This, in turn, caused the latter to file a lawsuit in December 2016, asking for the gate to be removed and for anywhere between $200,000 and $1 million in damages. "Chip is just trying to strong-arm me because he doesn't want to pay what I am asking for that lot," Farmer told Waco Tribune. For his part, Gaines argued via his lawyer that he put up the gate because he didn't want folks to think that Magnolia would charge them $10 for parking.

Ultimately, the suit was dismissed in August 2017 after Gaines agreed to buy the lot. "I'm glad that Chip and I were able to resolve the case peacefully and remove it from the court system," Farmer told KBTX. It's unclear how much Gaines paid, but the market value of the site was listed at around $777,000 at the time of purchase.