The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Wasn't Shy With His Feelings About Donald Trump

As the world celebrates the incredible life and work of the Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, fans are taking a walk down memory lane and remembering the legendary artist. On June 11, his family revealed that the 82-year-old is now one of the stars we've sadly lost in 2025 with an Instagram post, writing, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now." They ended the announcement with the words, "Love & Mercy." This was the title of the opening song on Wilson's 1988 self-titled solo album, indicating how special the song's message likely was to him. For someone who wrote a song about love and mercy that he seemingly considered to be at the center of his values, it's not difficult to guess how Wilson may have felt about the current state of the world and about Donald Trump. If there was any question, though, Wilson didn't shy away from making his feelings about Trump clear.

The Beach Boys arrived on the scene in 1961 and slowly fell apart over time. Decades after getting their start, one of the band's founding members and Wilson's cousin Mike Love was still a part of the Beach Boys' touring band. In 2020, the band performed as headliners for a Trump campaign event in Newport Beach, California. And, Wilson made it clear that he wasn't supportive of this choice.