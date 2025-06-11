Trump Tried To Hide His Sadness Over Elon Musk Breakup (But Everyone Knew)

In the fallout of Donald Trump's very messy, very public feud with Elon Musk, it seems the president's feelings may have gotten hurt. After Musk spent millions of dollars to help get Trump elected, the pair formed an ill-fated bromance that was destined to eventually fall apart. Although few people could have predicted just how spectacularly messy their break-up would turn out to be. Both petulant man-children took to their respective social media accounts to exchange barbs, which included Trump threatening Musk's businesses and Musk accusing Trump of hiding an alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Needless to say, Trump has kept up a tough facade during the fuming feud, but some people close to the president say that the split has caused him some significant sadness. "The president was actually hurt," an unnamed source told Axios in an article published June 11. "Yes, he has feelings, and he was hurt the way anyone would be when a friend turns on them." However, it seems he's been working hard to bottle up his delicate emotions and project a stoic countenance.

It seems Musk has had some regrets as well. After posting inflammatory things about Trump, the groveling billionaire took to X June 11 to share a mea culpa, of sorts. "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week," Musk wrote. "They went too far." While they may not be best buddies again — and Trump's Tesla at the White House will serve as a lonely reminder of the (admittedly toxic) bromance that was not meant to be — it seems the open aggression and feuding may have stopped for the time being.