Barron Trump's Real Reason For Attending NYU Is More Tragic Than Anyone Realized

Although Barron Trump ultimately decided to attend New York University, he seemingly had plenty of options to choose from. His father, President Donald Trump, revealed that his youngest son was accepted to several of the colleges that he applied to. So, it wasn't as if he had slim pickings when it came to his academic future. But unlike the other alternatives, NYU allowed Barron to stay close to home. Barron grew up in Trump Tower, a luxurious building located in Manhattan. With NYU in the same borough, it might seem Barron didn't want to completely move away from the insanely lavish life residing in Trump Tower afforded him. But there's a much sadder explanation behind Barron rooting himself at home.

In an interview on "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine," Donald revealed that one of the main reasons Barron stayed in New York was to remain close to a family member who passed shortly after he went to NYU. "He wanted to be there because his grandmother was gonna stay and wait for him in an apartment near the school," he said. "And she passed away. She was fantastic. Melania's mother was a fantastic woman." However, despite the heartbreaking admission, the president asserted that his youngest son was still doing well in NYU. In fact, some reports have even indicated he's thriving in many ways. But at the same time, there are plenty of other signs indicating that Barron's college experience has been beyond awkward thanks to secret service.