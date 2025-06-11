Barron Trump's Real Reason For Attending NYU Is More Tragic Than Anyone Realized
Although Barron Trump ultimately decided to attend New York University, he seemingly had plenty of options to choose from. His father, President Donald Trump, revealed that his youngest son was accepted to several of the colleges that he applied to. So, it wasn't as if he had slim pickings when it came to his academic future. But unlike the other alternatives, NYU allowed Barron to stay close to home. Barron grew up in Trump Tower, a luxurious building located in Manhattan. With NYU in the same borough, it might seem Barron didn't want to completely move away from the insanely lavish life residing in Trump Tower afforded him. But there's a much sadder explanation behind Barron rooting himself at home.
In an interview on "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine," Donald revealed that one of the main reasons Barron stayed in New York was to remain close to a family member who passed shortly after he went to NYU. "He wanted to be there because his grandmother was gonna stay and wait for him in an apartment near the school," he said. "And she passed away. She was fantastic. Melania's mother was a fantastic woman." However, despite the heartbreaking admission, the president asserted that his youngest son was still doing well in NYU. In fact, some reports have even indicated he's thriving in many ways. But at the same time, there are plenty of other signs indicating that Barron's college experience has been beyond awkward thanks to secret service.
Barron Trump reportedly broke family tradition to attend NYU
Barron Trump's path to higher education was quite different from many in the Trump dynasty. President Donald Trump's older children either received their degrees from Georgetown University or the University of Pennsylvania. Their college choices might've been partly inspired by their father Donald, who's an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business. According to Donald himself, Barron considered following in his siblings' and father's footsteps. "I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering," Donald said in an interview with Daily Mail. However, Donald didn't mind Barron being the outlier in the bloodline when it came to his college education. It helped that Donald already had a high opinion of NYU. "We liked NYU. I've known NYU for a long time, but it's one of the highest rated," Donald said.
Donald's feelings towards NYU couldn't have been any further from his opinions on Harvard University. The president has been at odds with the prestigious college for refusing to comply with Donald's anti-DEI policies and several other issues. There were once rumors that Barron was rejected by Harvard after applying. However, his mother, Melania Trump, claimed that the rumors were far from true. "Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false," Melania once said through a spokesperson per USA Today.