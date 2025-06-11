Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Hints She's Single Again While Taking Sly Jab At Their Marriage
Justin Trudeau's ex wife Sophie Grégoire wasted little time moving on after the divorce. Grégoire reportedly dated pediatrician Marcos Bettolli even a bit before her separation from Trudeau was announced. Things seemed so serious between the former television show host and her new beau that she started living with Bettolli, and felt comfortable enough to bring her and Trudeau's young children around him. But reports of Grégoire's relationship with Bettolli started quieting down significantly after a while, leaving us with some doubt that there was any further traction between her and her rebound. However, she might've provided a subtle hint about her relationship status while taking a jab at her marriage at the same time on her Instagram story.
There, Grégoire reposted a video that was originally uploaded on Spit Nights' Instagram, where the poet Georgie Jones discussed single life while throwing subtle shots at others who might try to shame people into finding romantic partners. "My mother did not break her body open, did not bleed beneath cold white lights, did not push me into this life purple-faced and screaming just for me to think, 'None of it matters unless I'm with someone,'" Jones said during the set. Given the timing of the repost, Jones might've been echoing Grégoire's own thoughts at that moment. And if that's the case, her mindset seems to hint that her low-profile fling with Bettolli might've come to an end when everyone wasn't looking.
Sophie Grégoire's online presence shows how much she's enjoying the single life
If Sophie Grégoire and Dr. Marcos Bettolli did break up, we can't help but wonder if his field had something to do with it. Certain studies have shown that the majority of doctors have trouble maintaining a healthy work-life balance. If Bettolli fell into this statistic, then Grégoire might've run into a similar issue with him that she once hinted she had with ex-husband Justin Trudeau. One of the shadiest digs Grégoire threw at Trudeau was when she might've implied her ex-husband's busy work schedule as Canada's former prime minister was a problem she had to deal with.
But whether Trudeau's lack of free time ended their relationship or not, Grégoire's lavish new life has proven she might be better off without him. And she's proudly documented as much of that new life as she can on her Instagram. Grégoire's profile is full of pictures showing her enjoying her time outdoors, posing along with friends and loved ones, going on ski trips and book tours. The photos demonstrate how Grégoire seems to be thriving in a way that she might not have been able to while tied to a high-ranking government official. Interestingly enough, Bettolli is also missing from Grégoire's Instagram profile. His absence could just reflect her strong desire for privacy. But it could also indicate that Bettolli is no longer a meaningful presence in her life.