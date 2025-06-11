Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Hints She's Single Again While Taking Sly Jab At Their Marriage

Justin Trudeau's ex wife Sophie Grégoire wasted little time moving on after the divorce. Grégoire reportedly dated pediatrician Marcos Bettolli even a bit before her separation from Trudeau was announced. Things seemed so serious between the former television show host and her new beau that she started living with Bettolli, and felt comfortable enough to bring her and Trudeau's young children around him. But reports of Grégoire's relationship with Bettolli started quieting down significantly after a while, leaving us with some doubt that there was any further traction between her and her rebound. However, she might've provided a subtle hint about her relationship status while taking a jab at her marriage at the same time on her Instagram story.

There, Grégoire reposted a video that was originally uploaded on Spit Nights' Instagram, where the poet Georgie Jones discussed single life while throwing subtle shots at others who might try to shame people into finding romantic partners. "My mother did not break her body open, did not bleed beneath cold white lights, did not push me into this life purple-faced and screaming just for me to think, 'None of it matters unless I'm with someone,'" Jones said during the set. Given the timing of the repost, Jones might've been echoing Grégoire's own thoughts at that moment. And if that's the case, her mindset seems to hint that her low-profile fling with Bettolli might've come to an end when everyone wasn't looking.