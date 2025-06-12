Melania Trump Reappears For Date Night With Donald & Gives Us Most Awkward Pics Of The Couple Yet

Every so often, Melania Trump will re-emerge and join her husband, President Donald Trump, for a photo opp or a night out on the town. On June 11, 2025, they headed to the Kennedy Center to enjoy a production of the musical "Les Misérables," based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. Although there was some excitement at the theater when the Trumps arrived — both positive and negative — one of the strangest things about the presidential couple's outing was the photos snapped of them leaving the White House.

It's no secret that Melania doesn't seem to like holding Donald's hand, and she has even batted it away on previous occasions (one of the first lady's biggest scandals). On their way out of the White House, Melania let Donald hold just one digit, so he awkwardly held onto her thumb as they walked. He seemed to be bending her thumb in an odd way, and it didn't look like the most comfortable way to hold hands, making it yet another of Donald's many awkward moments captured by cameras. It's also reminiscent of the viral moment from the "Wicked" press tour in fall 2024, where Ariana Grande grasped Cynthia Erivo's pointer finger and lengthy fingernail. Perhaps the Trumps were "holding space" for Jean Valjean?