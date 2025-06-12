Melania Trump Reappears For Date Night With Donald & Gives Us Most Awkward Pics Of The Couple Yet
Every so often, Melania Trump will re-emerge and join her husband, President Donald Trump, for a photo opp or a night out on the town. On June 11, 2025, they headed to the Kennedy Center to enjoy a production of the musical "Les Misérables," based on the novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. Although there was some excitement at the theater when the Trumps arrived — both positive and negative — one of the strangest things about the presidential couple's outing was the photos snapped of them leaving the White House.
It's no secret that Melania doesn't seem to like holding Donald's hand, and she has even batted it away on previous occasions (one of the first lady's biggest scandals). On their way out of the White House, Melania let Donald hold just one digit, so he awkwardly held onto her thumb as they walked. He seemed to be bending her thumb in an odd way, and it didn't look like the most comfortable way to hold hands, making it yet another of Donald's many awkward moments captured by cameras. It's also reminiscent of the viral moment from the "Wicked" press tour in fall 2024, where Ariana Grande grasped Cynthia Erivo's pointer finger and lengthy fingernail. Perhaps the Trumps were "holding space" for Jean Valjean?
Donald Trump's reception at the Kennedy Center was mixed
Beyond their pseudo-thumb war, Donald Trump and Melania Trump's visit to the opening night of "Les Misérables" was eventful, to say the least. Some attendees at the Kennedy Center's production were thrilled to see the president in the crowd, while others heckled him. According to CNN, one person was asked to leave after shouting, "Felon, you're a convicted felon," and similar things during the show's intermission.
Donald surely basked in the limelight when certain audience-members showed their support. The divisive politician was apparently unbothered by his critics too, or even by reports that some of the "Les Misérables" cast claimed they wouldn't perform for him. During a red carpet interview prior to the show, the new Kennedy Center chairman said, "I couldn't care less, honestly I couldn't. All I do is run the country — well."
Many believe that Donald's bravado can't hide his insecurities, so it's possible that the negative reaction got to him more than he cares to admit. At least the president had his wife by his side for support, even if their awkward PDA could use some work.