Tom Cruise Has A Massive Age Gap With Rumored Girlfriend Ana De Armas
Tom Cruise had a bigger age gap with ex-wife Katie Holmes than even we realized. So needless to say, he's already used to dating much younger women. Although Cruise didn't marry after his divorce from Holmes, rumors circulated that he'd been quietly seeing other women behind the scenes for years. Cruise reportedly went younger than Holmes when he allegedly dated his "Mission: Impossible" co-star Hayley Atwell. But Atwell said the speculation made her feel "dirty," putting some doubt on the rumor's credibility.
Ana de Armas is yet another celeb that Cruise has been romantically linked with, but what's even more shocking than the couple's possible random pairing is the massive age gap between the two. Cruise, who was born in July, 1962, was 62 when he was first suspected of dating de Armas. De Armas, who was born in April, 1988, was 37. But dating a high-profile and much older actor isn't anything new for de Armas, either. She went out with her "Deep Water" co-star Ben Affleck briefly, but even her age difference with Affleck, who was born in 1972, paled in comparison to the one she shares with Cruise. De Armas and Cruise were also allegedly acquainted with each other for years (per Daily Mail), and de Armas has already proclaimed herself as a huge fan of Cruise. She praised the "Top Gun" star's stunt work in a 2023 interview with USA Today. "He's so mind-blowing," she said.
What's holding Tom Cruise's rumored relationship with Ana de Armas back?
Tom Cruise's suspected fling with Ana de Armas might be a lot further along if Cruise wasn't a megastar. Reports surfaced that the pair has taken a strong liking to each other, but that the attention their celebrity brings has been a speedbump slowing down their progress. "She doesn't like the public attention," the insider explained to Us Weekly. If true, Cruise went to great lengths to ensure de Armas enjoyed some of the privacy she craved. He hasn't confirmed reports that he and the "Blonde" actress are Hollywood's new It couple, which is a far cry from his behavior with Katie Holmes at the height of their relationship, where Cruise excitedly jumped on a couch and professed his love. It was a moment so infamous that Cruise eventually accused Oprah of setting him up.
At the same time, Cruise proved that he has no problem maintaining secrecy when dating a high-profile celeb. We only know of the few famous faces Cruise might've dated after Holmes because of hearsay and gossip, while Cruise himself has kept his personal life private. If they are dating, Cruise might also be cautious of their relationship ending like de Armas and Affleck's. The lack of privacy in Affleck's celebrity life was supposedly one of the reasons he and de Armas called it quits, and why she moved out of California. The "Top Gun" star may have learned from Affleck's mistake.