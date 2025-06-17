Tom Cruise Has A Massive Age Gap With Rumored Girlfriend Ana De Armas

Tom Cruise had a bigger age gap with ex-wife Katie Holmes than even we realized. So needless to say, he's already used to dating much younger women. Although Cruise didn't marry after his divorce from Holmes, rumors circulated that he'd been quietly seeing other women behind the scenes for years. Cruise reportedly went younger than Holmes when he allegedly dated his "Mission: Impossible" co-star Hayley Atwell. But Atwell said the speculation made her feel "dirty," putting some doubt on the rumor's credibility.

Ana de Armas is yet another celeb that Cruise has been romantically linked with, but what's even more shocking than the couple's possible random pairing is the massive age gap between the two. Cruise, who was born in July, 1962, was 62 when he was first suspected of dating de Armas. De Armas, who was born in April, 1988, was 37. But dating a high-profile and much older actor isn't anything new for de Armas, either. She went out with her "Deep Water" co-star Ben Affleck briefly, but even her age difference with Affleck, who was born in 1972, paled in comparison to the one she shares with Cruise. De Armas and Cruise were also allegedly acquainted with each other for years (per Daily Mail), and de Armas has already proclaimed herself as a huge fan of Cruise. She praised the "Top Gun" star's stunt work in a 2023 interview with USA Today. "He's so mind-blowing," she said.