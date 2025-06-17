Karoline Leavitt Is Aging Like Fine Wine But Her Husband? Not So Much

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is the pinnacle of youth in both the Washington D.C. and conservative political scenes for her history-making designation as the youngest person tasked with her responsibilities. She's also been a beacon of controversy, thanks in part to her noticeable age-gap relationship with her husband, Nicholas Riccio.

Leavitt, who was 27 as of June 2025, has much of her youth left to enjoy. Her impressive complexion and figure show she's certainly savoring her young adulthood, despite having transitioned into her political career, married life, and motherhood. Her January 2025 wedding photos conveyed that, while she still has plenty of time to bask in her fresh-faced glow, her husband is ages past his youthful years. "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" Leavitt wrote in a March 2025 Instagram post.

While we appreciate Leavitt taking the opportunity to reminisce about her recent marriage and share snapshots with the public, she didn't do Riccio any favors by exposing their large age difference in the process. Unlike his wife, whose glossy skin shone on their wedding day, Riccio's facial wrinkles and loose neck skin were front and center. Just as she broke age barriers dressing way older than she is, one could say Leavitt threw Riccio a bone by wearing a '60s era beehive hairdo, rather than a modern cut, to get on his level during their union. However, her retro hairstyle wasn't enough to veil the fact that her husband is practically in his 60s.