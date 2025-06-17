Sophie Grégoire's Post-Divorce Digs At Justin Trudeau Are Still Up For All To See

Some might have been shocked when Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau announced that they were calling it quits. However, Grégoire's last Instagram message to her ex-husband may have already hinted there was trouble in paradise. Since the split, it seemed that the former TV host had recovered from the heartbreak and moved on nicely while maintaining her friendship with Trudeau. There were even reports that Grégoire found another suitor not too long after she and Trudeau announced their separation. But Grégoire might've left more clues on social media that hinted she hasn't truly gotten over the divorce. Her highlights on Instagram, for instance, are full of either inspirational or cryptic messages about romantic relationships. "Toxic relationships inflame your nervous system. Healthy ones, do not just support it, they heal it," one post quotes.

Although many vent through social media fresh after a hard break-up, Grégoire letting the posts linger may indicate she hasn't completely gotten all of her heartache out of her system. Chief divorce educator Kimberly Miller, who founded PartWise, shared that it's perfectly normal for heartbroken lovers to use social media as an emotional outlet. However, there's a delicate tone that needs to be used when doing so. "After a divorce, people should absolutely feel free to be candid about their feelings and experiences, but with self-awareness and intent," Miller exclusively told The List. "It's tempting to use social media as a place to vent or seek validation, but it can quickly veer into passive-aggressive territory if emotions aren't processed first. It's about striking a healthy balance between privacy and honesty."