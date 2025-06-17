Sophie Grégoire's Post-Divorce Digs At Justin Trudeau Are Still Up For All To See
Some might have been shocked when Sophie Grégoire and Justin Trudeau announced that they were calling it quits. However, Grégoire's last Instagram message to her ex-husband may have already hinted there was trouble in paradise. Since the split, it seemed that the former TV host had recovered from the heartbreak and moved on nicely while maintaining her friendship with Trudeau. There were even reports that Grégoire found another suitor not too long after she and Trudeau announced their separation. But Grégoire might've left more clues on social media that hinted she hasn't truly gotten over the divorce. Her highlights on Instagram, for instance, are full of either inspirational or cryptic messages about romantic relationships. "Toxic relationships inflame your nervous system. Healthy ones, do not just support it, they heal it," one post quotes.
Although many vent through social media fresh after a hard break-up, Grégoire letting the posts linger may indicate she hasn't completely gotten all of her heartache out of her system. Chief divorce educator Kimberly Miller, who founded PartWise, shared that it's perfectly normal for heartbroken lovers to use social media as an emotional outlet. However, there's a delicate tone that needs to be used when doing so. "After a divorce, people should absolutely feel free to be candid about their feelings and experiences, but with self-awareness and intent," Miller exclusively told The List. "It's tempting to use social media as a place to vent or seek validation, but it can quickly veer into passive-aggressive territory if emotions aren't processed first. It's about striking a healthy balance between privacy and honesty."
The true purpose behind Sophie Grégoire's cryptic relationship messages
Sophie Grégoire has thrown some of her shadiest digs at her ex-husband Justin Trudeau since their divorce. When looking at Grégoire's posts on her Instagram highlights, divorce expert Kimberly Miller considered the possibility that it was another instance of Canada's former first lady hitting Trudeau with light jabs. But Miller also felt there could've been a much more cathartic purpose behind the untouched messages. "In the case of Sophie Grégoire's posts, it seems like she's sharing reflective quotes that resonate with her personal journey post-divorce. Some may interpret them as subtle digs at her ex, but they also read as part of her emotional processing that others may relate to," Miller suggested to The List.
Miller believed that the post not only offered an emotional release for Grégoire, but also for those reading the message. "Divorce is still heavily stigmatized, so when someone in the public eye like Sophie shares quotes about reclaiming identity, heartbreak, or resilience, it opens the door for honest conversations about what separation really feels like," she added. Still, she cautioned what could happen if the wrong messages were taken from Grégoire's posts, which could be seen as ambiguous. "It can stir up unnecessary tension and make co-parenting or moving forward more difficult. The risk is that those subtle messages can feel more like a public trial than a private healing process," Miller said.