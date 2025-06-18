Bruce Springsteen Is Aging Like Fine Wine (& We Know Donald Trump Hates To See It)
Bruce Springsteen isn't just a musical legend with 20 Grammy wins and multiple number one albums to his name. He's also very good at getting under Donald Trump's skin. In May 2025, Springsteen's public criticisms of Trump prompted the U.S. President to hit back in the most ironic way possible, taking aim at the "Dancing in the Dark" singer's age an appearance. That seems rich, considering that there are some pretty glaring signs that Trump's own age is catching up to him. Meanwhile, recent concert pics prove that Springsteen (who is only about three years younger than the President) is aging like a fine wine — and you just know Trump hates to see it.
On Instagram, Springsteen shared a number of photos from his June 7, 2025 concert in Liverpool, England, during which he was joined on stage by fellow music legend and noted Scouser Paul McCartney. In the photos, Springsteen not only has the whole "silver fox" thing going on, but he looks to be relatively spry and energetic on stage. McCartney doesn't look too bad himself, which is even more impressive, considering that the former Beatle is actually several years older than both Springsteen and Trump. Commenters who attended Springsteen's concert in person also gave it glowing reviews in the comment section. "As a Jersey girl living in the UK the past 13 years this is the show I needed ... privileged to have been there," one Instagram user wrote. "This gig will go down as one of the very best memories of my entire life," another shared.
Inside the feud between Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen
A lot of the recent drama between Donald Trump and Bruce Springsteen can be traced back to a concert Springsteen played a concert in Manchester, England in May 2025. During the show, Springsteen made some scathing remarks about President Trump and his administration to the fans in attendance. Per MSNBC, Springsteen described the Trump administration as "corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous." He later elaborated on this, offering some more specific, pointed criticisms of Trump's second term in the Oval Office.
"They're rolling back historic Civil Rights legislation that led to a more just and plural society," Springsteen said, adding, "They're abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom. They're defunding American universities that won't bow down to their ideological demands. They're removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons." Springsteen capped off his speech by saying he still believes in the United States' ideals.
Naturally, Trump was incensed by these comments, and responded to Springsteen via Truth Social. "I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump wrote, adding. "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy." As previously mentioned, Trump went on to take aim at Springsteen's age and appearance, calling the singer a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker" — but we've already pointed out the irony of that.