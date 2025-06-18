Bruce Springsteen Is Aging Like Fine Wine (& We Know Donald Trump Hates To See It)

Bruce Springsteen isn't just a musical legend with 20 Grammy wins and multiple number one albums to his name. He's also very good at getting under Donald Trump's skin. In May 2025, Springsteen's public criticisms of Trump prompted the U.S. President to hit back in the most ironic way possible, taking aim at the "Dancing in the Dark" singer's age an appearance. That seems rich, considering that there are some pretty glaring signs that Trump's own age is catching up to him. Meanwhile, recent concert pics prove that Springsteen (who is only about three years younger than the President) is aging like a fine wine — and you just know Trump hates to see it.

On Instagram, Springsteen shared a number of photos from his June 7, 2025 concert in Liverpool, England, during which he was joined on stage by fellow music legend and noted Scouser Paul McCartney. In the photos, Springsteen not only has the whole "silver fox" thing going on, but he looks to be relatively spry and energetic on stage. McCartney doesn't look too bad himself, which is even more impressive, considering that the former Beatle is actually several years older than both Springsteen and Trump. Commenters who attended Springsteen's concert in person also gave it glowing reviews in the comment section. "As a Jersey girl living in the UK the past 13 years this is the show I needed ... privileged to have been there," one Instagram user wrote. "This gig will go down as one of the very best memories of my entire life," another shared.