Trump's Latest Unfiltered Pic Shows Glaring Signs His Age Is Catching Up To Him
Donald Trump's repeated attacks on Joe Biden's age really seem to be coming full circle lately as Trump's own age is more and more apparent. Trump became the oldest person in U.S. history to be sworn in as president when he made his return to the White House back in January. Now, we're just a week out from Trump's controversial military parade that'll take place on his 79th birthday. In a recent closeup photo of Trump, he doesn't look a day over 79 (but it's not a particularly healthy and spry 79, we might add).
Between Trump's boomer phone move in May, his unfocused, rambling speeches, and some particularly haggard pics from his makeup-free golf outing on June 1, the controversial president's age is clearly catching up to him. Now, in the midst of more than a few major issues going on in the world of American politics, Trump fielded questions during the Invest America Roundtable on June 9 and one closeup photo from the event showed just how old he's really looking when his face and hands are fully visible.
Donald Trump's usual makeup may be distracting from his aging
Donald Trump is known for his makeup fails at this point. In this photo, however, his infamous makeup seems to be smudged and rubbed off. His makeup's messiness caused some details of his face to be more obvious than they usually are. His concealer seemingly settled in some of his wrinkles, drawing attention to them rather than concealing them. He doesn't look as excessively bronzed as he normally does, with bronzer only remaining on his nose and forehead. While we certainly don't advocate for Trump's usual amount of bronzer, the lack of it is making the bags under his eyes look more pronounced, which may be why he's so committed to wearing it.
Beyond his makeup, Trump's hair looked thinner than ever, appearing almost white. In reality, the way his hair looks in this photo is likely a lot closer to how it looks naturally than it normally does. Yet it's easier to look at this photo and see an 80-year-old man than it might be at other times. One interesting detail of this photo, in particular, that sticks out is how visible his hand is. His hand is wrinkled and largely covered by a bad bruise. Trump regularly seems to have this bruise, and while Karoline Leavitt once explained it was the result of how often he shakes hands, it's more likely a sign of his age.