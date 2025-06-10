Trump's Latest Unfiltered Pic Shows Glaring Signs His Age Is Catching Up To Him

Donald Trump is known for his makeup fails at this point. In this photo, however, his infamous makeup seems to be smudged and rubbed off. His makeup's messiness caused some details of his face to be more obvious than they usually are. His concealer seemingly settled in some of his wrinkles, drawing attention to them rather than concealing them. He doesn't look as excessively bronzed as he normally does, with bronzer only remaining on his nose and forehead. While we certainly don't advocate for Trump's usual amount of bronzer, the lack of it is making the bags under his eyes look more pronounced, which may be why he's so committed to wearing it.

Beyond his makeup, Trump's hair looked thinner than ever, appearing almost white. In reality, the way his hair looks in this photo is likely a lot closer to how it looks naturally than it normally does. Yet it's easier to look at this photo and see an 80-year-old man than it might be at other times. One interesting detail of this photo, in particular, that sticks out is how visible his hand is. His hand is wrinkled and largely covered by a bad bruise. Trump regularly seems to have this bruise, and while Karoline Leavitt once explained it was the result of how often he shakes hands, it's more likely a sign of his age.