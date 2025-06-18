Why Everyone Is Worried About Bill Clinton's Health
Bill Clinton's slew of health problems over the years has warranted intense media attention, but questions about his wellbeing went on a relative hiatus until a 2024 scare that put him in the hospital. Since then, a clip of the former president at the launch of his thriller novel, "The First Gentleman," has drawn even more speculation about his health issues. With Bill in his seventies, the former president's mannerisms and appearance significantly show his age — unlike Monica Lewinsky, who is aging like a fine wine (sorry, Hillary Clinton).
The video — posted on X, formerly Twitter, in June 2025 — showed his wife stopping on the sidewalk to greet a group of autograph seekers with a welcoming smile. However, trailing behind her was Bill, who seemingly lost his footing as he stepped onto the sidewalk, prompting him to grip a pole that held the awning above him. He then slowly walked up to his eager supporters, shaking hands, but staying quiet as one fan said, "It's an honor to meet you." Hillary, on the other hand, was quick with her handshakes and greetings, which made her husband's behavior all the more obvious.
Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted in New York City for the launch of their new book "The First Gentleman." pic.twitter.com/t6nH3sUbkE
— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) June 11, 2025
Those in the comments section of the X post were vocal about their concern for the divisive former commander-in-chief. "Bill [is] not looking well," one such person wrote. Another said, "He doesn't seem to be walking all that well." Others were reminded of ailing fellow Former President Joe Biden. "Is that the Biden body double?" one user joked, while another pointed out, "Bill has copied the Biden shuffle almost step by misstep."
Bill Clinton's past health issues
The video notably came in the wake of Bill Clinton's concerning 2024 holiday hospital stay. Just a day before Christmas Eve, it was reported that the politician was admitted to the hospital to remain under observation after he came down with a fever. An insider from the Clintons' inner circle informed NBC News that his hospital stay wasn't as serious as it sounded, however. "The former president will be fine," they affirmed. "He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert." Bill was fortunately discharged one day later after hospital staff diagnosed him with and treated him for the flu.
Health problems have plagued Bill's post-presidential years. Clogged arteries were the incentive for his quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and a subsequent procedure to insert two stents into his heart in 2010. The Democrat was treated for skin cancer in 2001, and exactly 20 years later, he was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection. Bill's high-profile career no doubt added to his decline over the decades. He confessed to battling two years of insomnia after Bill struggled to deal with Donald Trump's 2016 election victory.
His revenge speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention proved that he was still sharp as a whip, despite a raspy voice and hand tremors worrying some fans. In fact, Bill even made sure to note, "Two days ago, I turned 78 [...] And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump," (via X).