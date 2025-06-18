Why Everyone Is Worried About Bill Clinton's Health

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bill Clinton's slew of health problems over the years has warranted intense media attention, but questions about his wellbeing went on a relative hiatus until a 2024 scare that put him in the hospital. Since then, a clip of the former president at the launch of his thriller novel, "The First Gentleman," has drawn even more speculation about his health issues. With Bill in his seventies, the former president's mannerisms and appearance significantly show his age — unlike Monica Lewinsky, who is aging like a fine wine (sorry, Hillary Clinton).

The video — posted on X, formerly Twitter, in June 2025 — showed his wife stopping on the sidewalk to greet a group of autograph seekers with a welcoming smile. However, trailing behind her was Bill, who seemingly lost his footing as he stepped onto the sidewalk, prompting him to grip a pole that held the awning above him. He then slowly walked up to his eager supporters, shaking hands, but staying quiet as one fan said, "It's an honor to meet you." Hillary, on the other hand, was quick with her handshakes and greetings, which made her husband's behavior all the more obvious.

Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted in New York City for the launch of their new book "The First Gentleman." pic.twitter.com/t6nH3sUbkE — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) June 11, 2025

Those in the comments section of the X post were vocal about their concern for the divisive former commander-in-chief. "Bill [is] not looking well," one such person wrote. Another said, "He doesn't seem to be walking all that well." Others were reminded of ailing fellow Former President Joe Biden. "Is that the Biden body double?" one user joked, while another pointed out, "Bill has copied the Biden shuffle almost step by misstep."