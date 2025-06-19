Prince William's Hat Collection Can't Hide His Baldness (But He Doesn't Mind)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

William, Prince of Wales, has the future of the British monarchy resting on his shoulders. Although he seems to take it in stride, that kind of pressure can get to anyone. It's unclear exactly why William has lost so much of his hair over time and whether or not stress plays a factor, though it's possible. William looked quite different back when he had a full head of hair, and without those luscious tresses, he's occasionally turned to a variety of hats to seemingly cover up his baldness.

For instance, in a post on William and Catherine, Princess of Wales' official Instagram account from June 2025, William was photographed on a trip to Dartmoor, which is part of the Duchy of Cornwall estate that he owns. While exploring the great outdoors, he looked the epitome of countryside posh in a brown jacket, brown boots, and a grayish-brown flat cap. It effectively kept his baldness out of sight, instead highlighting the future king's beard (which his daughter wasn't a fan of at first).

William has worn hats for other outings as well, such as when he and Kate Middleton attended a garden party practically in cosplay, and he sported a spiffy black top hat. However, no amount of hats can keep the world from knowing William is follically challenged — but it doesn't seem to bother him.