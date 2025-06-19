Prince William's Hat Collection Can't Hide His Baldness (But He Doesn't Mind)
William, Prince of Wales, has the future of the British monarchy resting on his shoulders. Although he seems to take it in stride, that kind of pressure can get to anyone. It's unclear exactly why William has lost so much of his hair over time and whether or not stress plays a factor, though it's possible. William looked quite different back when he had a full head of hair, and without those luscious tresses, he's occasionally turned to a variety of hats to seemingly cover up his baldness.
For instance, in a post on William and Catherine, Princess of Wales' official Instagram account from June 2025, William was photographed on a trip to Dartmoor, which is part of the Duchy of Cornwall estate that he owns. While exploring the great outdoors, he looked the epitome of countryside posh in a brown jacket, brown boots, and a grayish-brown flat cap. It effectively kept his baldness out of sight, instead highlighting the future king's beard (which his daughter wasn't a fan of at first).
William has worn hats for other outings as well, such as when he and Kate Middleton attended a garden party practically in cosplay, and he sported a spiffy black top hat. However, no amount of hats can keep the world from knowing William is follically challenged — but it doesn't seem to bother him.
William's baldness was put on blast in his brother's memoir
William, Prince of Wales, doesn't seem to be too irritated by jokes about his hair loss. In December 2024, the heir enjoyed a good laugh while admiring a child's drawing of him, which prominently featured his baldness (with pink colored pencil). A few months later, in March 2025, William cheekily referenced his baldness while speaking to a fan during an official engagement. The fan had hair so bright red it looked to be dyed, and William said, "Look at your hair! It's fantastic! Wish I had hair like that. I know, I've not a chance" (via InStyle).
If anything, it seems like Prince Harry is more bothered by his older brother's hair loss than William is. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry spilled all about his royal upbringing, including his falling out with William. He recalled one of their spats that was witnessed by their father, King Charles III, and described his feelings while sizing up William in that moment: "I took it all in, his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me, his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own, his famous resemblance to Mummy which was fading with time, with age" (per CBS News). When Anderson Cooper recited that excerpt on "60 Minutes" and said, "That's pretty cutting," Harry denied that it was.
William has kept mum about his feelings on "Spare," so his reaction to Harry's words is unknown. However, they likely didn't bug him too much since he has continued referencing his own baldness with a smile on his face.