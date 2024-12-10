Prince William Enjoys Laugh At Himself As Child's Drawing Ruthlessly Roasts His Bald Head
Even the future king of England knows how to laugh at himself a bit. William, Prince of Wales, met with military families at a gala event in the town of Bulford in Wiltshire, England on December 10, where he was gifted with a drawing by a small child that left him chuckling.
Prince William was graciously and warmly welcomed by the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, along with their families at the special holiday outing, where he met Carson Heighway, a 10-year-old boy who had drawn a portrait of the royal. The photo depicted Prince William in his blue blazer and burgundy sweater, his well-groomed scruffy beard and, of course, his thinning hair and bald spot.
William reportedly found the photo delightful. The prince pocketed the hand-drawn portrait with a smile before meeting with the rest of the Mercian Regiment – of which he was named Colonel-in-Chief by his father, King Charles III, just over a year ago. During the event, William was gifted with holiday cards and small presents for his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Prince William has poked fun at his thinning hair in the past
Having a sense of humor about yourself is always important, and William, Prince of Wales, has proven that on more than one occasion. In July 2023, William appeared on the YouTube cooking series "Sorted Foods" in a bit that saw him serving meat-free hamburgers in a food truck to promote his Earthshot Prize charity. As he handed out the vegetable-based burgers, William shared some background on the initiative and cracked a joke about his appearance.
"I don't know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it's an initiative I started about two years ago now, but it's been about four years in the making. I had hair when it started!" William quipped.
Meanwhile, Prince William's brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently got roasted for his own receding hairline on American TV. During an episode of "Family Feud," which aired in November, one round tasked contestants with naming "something people know about Prince Harry." Among the answers on the board were "Married to Meghan [Markle]," "Princess Diana's son," and simply, "Balding."