Prince William Enjoys Laugh At Himself As Child's Drawing Ruthlessly Roasts His Bald Head

Even the future king of England knows how to laugh at himself a bit. William, Prince of Wales, met with military families at a gala event in the town of Bulford in Wiltshire, England on December 10, where he was gifted with a drawing by a small child that left him chuckling.

Prince William was graciously and warmly welcomed by the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, along with their families at the special holiday outing, where he met Carson Heighway, a 10-year-old boy who had drawn a portrait of the royal. The photo depicted Prince William in his blue blazer and burgundy sweater, his well-groomed scruffy beard and, of course, his thinning hair and bald spot.

William reportedly found the photo delightful. The prince pocketed the hand-drawn portrait with a smile before meeting with the rest of the Mercian Regiment – of which he was named Colonel-in-Chief by his father, King Charles III, just over a year ago. During the event, William was gifted with holiday cards and small presents for his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

