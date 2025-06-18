Bruce Springsteen Is Unrecognizable In Studly Throwback Pic From His Youth

Bruce Springsteen isn't "The Boss" because he's been jamming the roof off iconic music venues for half a century, though he has indeed done that. However, he purportedly earned the title from his bandmates in the early days of his career as a young, 20-something-year-old musician with a knack for managing his crew's finances, per Far Out Magazine. It's hard to imagine Springsteen, who is now in his 70s, during that time of his musical inception. Still, he is keen on keeping the memories of his early career alive on social media, and his appearance in some of the photos he has shared is enough to make you do a double-take.

In November 2023, the "Born to Run" hitmaker's team posted a few throwback photos of Springsteen and the E Street Band at the start of their career. "'The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle' was released 50 years ago today," read the Instagram caption. For his younger fans, the New Jersey native looks nearly unrecognizable with his tan, sunscreen-less skin and patchy, unkempt beard — some commenters even claimed he looked like Matthew McConaughey. He was a classic hippie, with a youthful, gap-tooth smile (the gap is closed now) and a pair of tattered Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers — a shoe he's been photographed wearing decades later.

For his lifelong listeners, the post was reminiscent of a better time. The comment section transformed into a '70s conversation pit, with decades-long Springsteen fans recalling the hours spent listening to his influential rock tunes. "I purchased [the] first copy of this album on cassette in the '80s. Now, I own it digitally. Thanks for the inspiring music," one person wrote. "Great Album! Great Times," another said. It's clear that the album started it all for many of Springsteen's fans, who are, to this day, rockin' to the "E Street Shuffle."