Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Scanty Mini-Dress As Her Ex Gavin Newsom Goes To War With Trump

If Kimberly Guilfoyle's ill-timed black mini dress seems familiar, it's because you might've already seen a dress just like it during president Donald Trump's inauguration. Guilfoyle took pictures of herself wearing the exact same design during the event. The only difference was that she wore red back then to, we assume, represent her party's well-known color. Additionally, the red edition of her 'fit seemed slightly less cheap than its darker counterpart thanks to its brighter tone. However, Guilfoyle's red mini-dress was also an attempt to class up a previous inappropriate style.

The California native took pictures on Instagram while celebrating her son's prom, and in the photos, Guilfoyle is wearing a light blue dress with white bows also positioned in the front. But whereas Guilfoyle showed off her arms in the red and black dresses, she decided to flaunt her legs in the prom pic. The blue dress had two fluffy short sleeves. At the same time, however, its skirt only cut at Guilfoyle's thighs to give her gams all the attention. It was almost as tacky as Guilfoyle's baby doll dress that was all legs and no taste.

It seems that Guilfoyle seemed to try and class the look up a second time with her black mini dress. But hopefully, she finally realized just putting a bow on a tacky outfit doesn't make it sophisticated.