CNN's Kaitlan Collins Has Posted Some Risqué Bikini Pics

Kaitlan Collins isn't the kind of news anchor to wear leggy or inappropriate outfits while keeping television audiences up to date on global affairs. She typically dons a suit when in front of the camera, so it's unlikely you'll find Collins flaunting her killer legs like Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt often does. Her style makes sense, considering that her approach to journalism was partially inspired by the likes of Barbara Walters and Katie Couric, both of whom dressed modestly during their reigns on broadcast television. But although she's mostly maintained her strictly business, no-nonsense look since joining CNN in 2017, the University of Alabama graduate has no problem relaxing her style a bit behind the scenes.

At times, she's shown that she can be too relaxed, with outfits so risqué that we can't even believe Collins wore them. On the beach, especially, the White House correspondent was willing to show a surprising amount of skin even for summer vacation standards. Out of all of Collins' most daring outfits, these are the clothes that shocked us the most.