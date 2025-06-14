King Charles And Prince William's Trooping The Colour 2025 Uniforms Featured This Tragic Accessory

The official birthday celebration of British's reigning monarch is an annual spectacle of epic proportions. However, Trooping the Colour 2025 wasn't only about pomp, splendor, and celebration. This year, King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, broke with the official royal protocol by adding a tragic accessory to their uniforms. The royals paid their respects to victims of the June 12 Air India plane crash by wearing black armbands to honor the estimated 270 passengers and bystanders who died in the accident.

India officially gained independence from British rule in 1947. Still, Charles remains the head of the Commonwealth, a group of 15 nations (14 of which are former British colonies) that he presides over, including India, with whom Britain maintains strong ties. To further mark the tragic accident, Charles also incorporated a minute of silence into the event to remember those who lost their lives.

The catastrophe hit even closer to home because the one surviving passenger is a British citizen. Vishwashkumar Ramesh was sitting in seat 11A on the flight from Ahmedabad to London. He told the Indian state media news outlet DD News that he managed to smash through the emergency exit door after the plane crashed shortly after take-off. "I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out," he said on June 13.