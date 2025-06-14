Prince Louis' Front Teeth Steal The Show At Trooping The Colour 2025 (& It's Too Cute)

Prince Louis has a knack for becoming a fan favorite each time he makes a royal appearance. As the youngest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, he has no qualms about letting his candid, expressive personality shine. Louis has plenty of relatable reactions, like when he let loose after King Charles III's coronation. At Trooping the Colour 2025, Louis continued his streak by displaying his toothy grin.

Louis sat in a carriage next to his older brother, Prince George, and their playful relationship was evident. While George was a little more subdued, smiling and chatting with his brother, Louis laughed, grinned, and waved. "I love seeing them so happy. Prince Louis is the vibe," enthused one poster on X. "That cheeky smile is just too cute!" noted another fan.

Other viewers were observant of changes in Louis' smile. "Sweet Louis' teeth are coming in nicely!" one remarked. Close-ups of Louis' smile reveal that his top front teeth are currently a little shorter, as they make their way down. When his parents shared a photo on Instagram in honor of Louis' seventh birthday in April 2025, Louis' front teeth were missing, and his tongue filled the empty space as he beamed in front of the camera.