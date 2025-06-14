Prince Louis' Front Teeth Steal The Show At Trooping The Colour 2025 (& It's Too Cute)
Prince Louis has a knack for becoming a fan favorite each time he makes a royal appearance. As the youngest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, he has no qualms about letting his candid, expressive personality shine. Louis has plenty of relatable reactions, like when he let loose after King Charles III's coronation. At Trooping the Colour 2025, Louis continued his streak by displaying his toothy grin.
Louis sat in a carriage next to his older brother, Prince George, and their playful relationship was evident. While George was a little more subdued, smiling and chatting with his brother, Louis laughed, grinned, and waved. "I love seeing them so happy. Prince Louis is the vibe," enthused one poster on X. "That cheeky smile is just too cute!" noted another fan.
Other viewers were observant of changes in Louis' smile. "Sweet Louis' teeth are coming in nicely!" one remarked. Close-ups of Louis' smile reveal that his top front teeth are currently a little shorter, as they make their way down. When his parents shared a photo on Instagram in honor of Louis' seventh birthday in April 2025, Louis' front teeth were missing, and his tongue filled the empty space as he beamed in front of the camera.
Prince Louis' wind-blown hair added to his carefree appearance
Trooping the Colour is a major event on the royal calendar, and it's a festive way to celebrate King Charles III's November birthday during a time of warmer weather. However, even though there were plenty of eyes on him, Prince Louis appeared comfortable and relaxed. As his family's carriage traveled the parade route, gusts of wind rumpled up Louis' hair, and he wasn't bothered at all.
Afterwards, when the royals made their historic gathering on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Louis continued his enthusiasm. Now that he's getting older, Louis is a little more stoic on the balcony. While he still brought plenty of energy to the event, this time, Louis limited himself to smiles and waves, instead of some of the bigger reactions he's displayed in the past. For instance, in 2022, Louis clapped his hands over his ears and yelled when things got a little too loud and overwhelming during Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.
These days, however, Louis is a veteran of Trooping the Colour, since he's been participating in it since 2019. Back then, Louis' sense of wonder was on full display as he pointed and watched the spectacle. Six years later, audiences can see how much the youngest child of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, has grown, complete with his two new front teeth.