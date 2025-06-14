Kate & Charlotte At Trooping The Colour 2025 Raises One Shady Thought About Meghan
Trooping the Colour 2025 simply wouldn't be the same without some royal digs and some netizens have taken it upon themselves to hand out some criticism to the ever-absent royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has been posting increasingly frequent snaps of her and her children to Instagram, but here's the kicker — she never shows their faces. Harry and Meghan have understandably been trying to keep Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the spotlight, but some pundits think Meghan's taking the whole thing too far.
"Oh look, a picture of [a] royal mother and daughter and you can see both clearly," one pundit posted on X with a snap of Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte broadly smiling at the camera during their Trooping the Colour carriage ride. This was clearly a shady dig at Meghan for continuing to hide her children from the public despite leading a very public life herself. One fan pointed out, "MM [Meghan Markle] isn't really a royal, so why not show her children's faces?"
As pundits continue to ponder the real reason why Harry and Meghan are only giving the public unclear glimpses of their kids, some have made their own assumptions, like royal photographer Arthur Edwards. He told The Sun he believes Meghan has an ulterior motive for hiding her kids' faces. "I think she's obviously got some sort of scheme there where she might want some money ties on one day, I don't know," Edwards theorized. "But those children, I feel sorry for them really. I mean, they've got cousins here, they're never going to meet and never going to play with." Edwards took his criticism one step further when he said Meghan might very well plaster her kids' faces on a calendar or something similar in the future to make some extra cash.
Kate Middleton has a very different approach when it comes to photographing her kids
There is no hiding Princess Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, from the public. But Princess Catherine has gone about the whole situation very differently than Meghan Markle. Catherine loves taking photographs of her kids, once telling fellow photographer Ceri Edwards that her kids often beg her to stop (via YouTube). But there's another reason Catherine is always ready with the camera to capture her children's memorable moments.
It's no secret that neither Prince Harry nor Prince William are fans of the paparazzi. (Prince Harry has an especially hateful relationship with the media.) This is understandable because the paparazzi did, after all, play a role in mom Princess Diana's death. In an effort to keep nosy photographers at bay, Princess Catherine took it upon herself to share snaps of her children with the public, using her own camera and social media. Experts say this is a clever move, including royal expert Camilla Tominey, who told the Daily Mail that Catherine managed to completely "[kill] the market" for photographs of her children. Since she provides the public with regular snaps, paparazzi shots of her kids are worth far less. "[She has] killed, stone dead, the market for paparazzi shots," Tominey said. In a piece she wrote for the Daily Telegraph, Tominey said Catherine's snaps of her kids provide media outlets with exactly what they need. Paparazzi shots taken from afar pale in comparison.
One could then argue that Meghan hiding her children's faces from the public will only increase the demand for snaps, attracting more media attention — not less. "Glimpses like these only make people more curious, which in turn makes any content they appear in even more valuable," royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror (via Marca).