Kate & Charlotte At Trooping The Colour 2025 Raises One Shady Thought About Meghan

Trooping the Colour 2025 simply wouldn't be the same without some royal digs and some netizens have taken it upon themselves to hand out some criticism to the ever-absent royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has been posting increasingly frequent snaps of her and her children to Instagram, but here's the kicker — she never shows their faces. Harry and Meghan have understandably been trying to keep Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out of the spotlight, but some pundits think Meghan's taking the whole thing too far.

"Oh look, a picture of [a] royal mother and daughter and you can see both clearly," one pundit posted on X with a snap of Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte broadly smiling at the camera during their Trooping the Colour carriage ride. This was clearly a shady dig at Meghan for continuing to hide her children from the public despite leading a very public life herself. One fan pointed out, "MM [Meghan Markle] isn't really a royal, so why not show her children's faces?"

As pundits continue to ponder the real reason why Harry and Meghan are only giving the public unclear glimpses of their kids, some have made their own assumptions, like royal photographer Arthur Edwards. He told The Sun he believes Meghan has an ulterior motive for hiding her kids' faces. "I think she's obviously got some sort of scheme there where she might want some money ties on one day, I don't know," Edwards theorized. "But those children, I feel sorry for them really. I mean, they've got cousins here, they're never going to meet and never going to play with." Edwards took his criticism one step further when he said Meghan might very well plaster her kids' faces on a calendar or something similar in the future to make some extra cash.