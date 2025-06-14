Kate's Radiance At Trooping The Colour 2025 Made It Hard To Ignore William's Blank Stare

The Prince of Wales understands the sacrifices that have to be made when being part of the most famous family in the world, but recently, William has seemingly reached his wits' end with the publicity — and it's not necessarily to do with his high-profile feud with Prince Harry. The royal is reeling after French paparazzi snapped and published photos of him, his wife, and children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George, during a private family ski trip in May. A source who spoke with The Blast revealed, "William's temper is really boiling over this one, so no one will be all that surprised if he does take action."

His frustration with the press comes after Princess Kate attended her first royal garden party since her cancer diagnosis, of which she announced she is in remission. Over the last year, William has dealt with conspiracies about his wife's health, which may have triggered a trauma response given how his mother, Princess Diana, died while being chased by paparazzi. Days before Kate broke the news of her diagnosis, Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah surmised to "Good Morning Britain" about how William must be feeling about all the media coverage. "He's seeing sort of the elements of [the press' Diana obsession] in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy, and that's hurting him," Nikkhah said. The prince has gone through quite a lot of family drama in the last couple of years, so if he needs to stare off blankly during an event, we will cut him some slack.