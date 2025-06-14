The Absolute Worst-Dressed At Trooping The Colour 2025

President Donald Trump may have decided to have a parade to celebrate the military and the date he was born, but it wasn't an original idea. Well over 250 years ago, England declared June to be the month the country would honor the monarch's birthday, regardless of when it actually is, with an event called Trooping the Colour. It includes a parade with soldiers, horses, horns, and a splashy military jet fly-over.

It's a big day, with big crowds, and a whole lot of royals and other people in attendance, minus the usual missing suspects (aka Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who reportedly has no chance of reconciling with King Charles III). For the adult men of Buckingham Palace, the event means dressing in full military garb: red jackets adorned with colorful sashes, gold braids, lots of medals, and strange belts wrapped around their waists.

For everyone else in attendance, it's about the suits, the hats, the dresses, and the shoes. And while some wardrobe choices were A-okay this year, others made us wonder if they couldn't have made uniforms mandatory for everyone.