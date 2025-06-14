The Absolute Worst-Dressed At Trooping The Colour 2025
President Donald Trump may have decided to have a parade to celebrate the military and the date he was born, but it wasn't an original idea. Well over 250 years ago, England declared June to be the month the country would honor the monarch's birthday, regardless of when it actually is, with an event called Trooping the Colour. It includes a parade with soldiers, horses, horns, and a splashy military jet fly-over.
It's a big day, with big crowds, and a whole lot of royals and other people in attendance, minus the usual missing suspects (aka Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who reportedly has no chance of reconciling with King Charles III). For the adult men of Buckingham Palace, the event means dressing in full military garb: red jackets adorned with colorful sashes, gold braids, lots of medals, and strange belts wrapped around their waists.
For everyone else in attendance, it's about the suits, the hats, the dresses, and the shoes. And while some wardrobe choices were A-okay this year, others made us wonder if they couldn't have made uniforms mandatory for everyone.
Prince Louis and Prince George were Trumply twinning
There seems to be a persistent urge for parents to dress their children in matching outfits, and it appears as if William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are not immune. For Trooping the Colour, both Prince Louis and Prince George wore matching dark blue suits, white dress shirts, and red ties. True, when Prince Louis smiled, his too-cute grin stole the show, but it wasn't enough for us to not see a little Donald Trump, who also favors the blue suit and red tie combo.
Why so frumpy, Sophie?
Granted, the emerald green color of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, matched the green military sash worn by her husband, Prince Edward, but that's about all the props we can give. The rest of the frock was overdone in its detailing, yet somehow, it still came off as plain and unappealing. Giant puffed sleeves were only the start, capping off a bodice that did nothing to enhance the duchess's figure. Buttons mysteriously started below the bust line and served no purpose other than to bunch up while she rode in her carriage, leaving lasting wrinkle lines.
Kate Middleton needs a full-length mirror
We expect fashion-forward thinking from Catherine, Princess of Wales, and she did not disappoint. Kate made a bold statement in a turquoise coat dress with contrasting white cuffs, collar, and one lone white lapel. Her fascinator hat was glorious, her jewelry elegant. The fact that she coordinated with Princess Charlotte was adorable. So it surprised the heck out of us when our scan of her on-point outfit hit her feet. Nude heels. They matched her legs, yes, but not the dress. Even Charlotte wore white shoes.
OMG! Queen Camilla decides your house!
We always thought the sorting hat that told Harry Potter he was Gryffindor was its own magical entity. Evidently, we were wrong. Looking at the wide-brimmed hat Queen Camilla wore to Trooping of the Colour, we are now convinced she may be the hidden force behind it all. The layers and shaping of the top half made the chapeau look as if it was about to open up and speak at any given moment. Who knew she was keeping it in her closet all these years?
MP Alex Davies-Jones, walking wallpaper
Member of Parliament? Or mannequin for wallpaper? Or a rug? Alex Davies-Jones donned a summer-appropriate dress for Trooping of the Colour, and it beautifully coordinated with the gravel beneath her feet, but the pattern left us a little concerned. Did she, like Scarlett in "Gone With the Wind," need to steal from her interior décor to create a dress for the event? The gold motifs with floral accents and the dark-green borders at the hem looked as if they could have once adorned her walls or her floor.