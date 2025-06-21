Usha Vance Has Shown Off Her Killer Figure In Red More Than Once
She may be the Second Lady of the United States by official title according to the White House, but she's in first place when it comes to wearing Republican red. Sure, Usha Vance has worn her share of outdated looks, but she's more than figured out how to both represent the required scarlet shade of her husband's political party, and make sure the world knows that JD Vance managed to snag a woman way out of his league.
With her spouse standing at 6'2", and Usha several inches shorter, it's easy for her to appear tiny whenever she makes an appearance with the vice president. But it's not just who she stands next to that makes us take notice of her physical appearance — Usha has a killer physique. She's got the whole package, and she's not afraid to show it. Stepping into the public eye is becoming more and more common for her, and it's even more fitting that she regularly does it wearing a red-hot color that matches her figure.
Usha out-redding Melania
Considering that First Lady Melania Trump was a professional model at some point in her life, you would think she would have a hard time being upstaged. But then she stood next to Usha Vance at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. The women in Donald Trump's camp all wore red, but some wore it better than others. Melania's two-piece suit made her look old-fashioned and frumpy, while Vance's body-skimming dress was not only stylish, but flattering as well. The cap sleeves and high neckline kept it conservative, while the silhouette and strappy shoes kept it contemporary.
Impressing India
We don't all look this great stepping out of a plane after a long flight, but Usha Vance seemed to have figured out how to beat the odds in April 2025. Hand-in-hand with husband JD Vance, she gave New Delhi, India, a first impression they won't soon forget, thanks to her red ensemble. Her toned arms were exposed for admiration, and though the long skirt didn't reveal more than her ankles, the tight fit showed off the kind of work that Usha must be putting in at the gym.
Dig that, JD
Picking clothes that work with your body is half the battle, and Usha Vance knows a good thing when she sees it. The bright red dress she donned at a rally in Minnesota in July 2024 closely resembled the one she wore at the Republican National Convention, not only in color, but in the below-knee length and body-hugging outline. This one, however, featured a keyhole opening and shorter sleeves, and the waist was also nipped in even further, revealing even more of her fab figure.
Usha doesn't just do cherry red
Proving cherry-red isn't the only hue in the scarlet family that the Second Lady can wear, Usha Vance went to the darker side in a stylish deep-wine jumpsuit at the vice-presidential debate in October 2024. When she stepped on stage to greet her husband JD Vance, her chosen outfit showed off her killer form from all angles. The one-piece garment was slim fit, skimming her waist before flaring out slightly in the legs. The front was all tied up in a bow, but Vance's fit arms and shoulders were on full display, thanks to a racerback cut.