5 Outdated Looks Usha Vance Was Caught Wearing

A new player in the Trumpverse, J.D. Vance's wife Usha Vance is a breath of fresh air among the women in Donald Trump's circle — at least when it comes to beauty and fashion choices. She's shown she's not taking glam tips from Melania Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, or other MAGA women. Usha, who worked as a lawyer up until her husband became vice president, hasn't made the same makeup and hair blunders that many female Trump aides and supporters have, such as cakey makeup, overlined brows, and obvious hair extensions. Instead, she embraced her natural beauty by keeping her makeup minimal and her gray hairs undyed. When it comes to style choices, she has been a lot less flashy and more practical than Melania and her endless array of expensive designer outfits, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her leather looks, and Kristi Noem and her cowboy cosplay.

Usha revealed in an interview with The Free Press (via The Daily Beast) that she "had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," and these were the clothes she'd worn throughout J.D.'s campaign. She's since proven she can pull off more glamorous second lady looks for official events, such as the blush pink Oscar de la Renta coat she'd worn for Donald's second presidential inauguration and her shimmery Reem Acra blue dress for the inaugural balls in January 2025. But for the most part, Usha has stuck to simple, professional, and low-key styles.

However, considering Usha prefers practical and functional over stylish in terms of clothing, it should probably come as no surprise that some of her looks haven't been the most fashionable. Check out the outdated looks Usha Vance was caught wearing.