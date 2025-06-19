Did HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Get Plastic Surgery? Why His Face Is Causing A Stir
Tarek El Moussa has already gone through a complete transformation that left people talking. But how much of that transformation might be due to plastic surgery? According to El Moussa himself, it's a question that's on quite a few fans' minds. So much so that they've asked the "Flip or Flop" star about the rumors directly. "A lot of people have been telling me lately I look different, like I got plastic surgery, or I'm wearing a toupee," El Moussa once said in an interview with Fox News Digital. It's a bit understandable why curious fans might think the reality TV show host might've gone under the knife.
Even El Moussa acknowledged that he looked considerably different than he did in his younger years. In fact, it's now almost jarring to see what the HGTV star looked like before fame. But El Moussa was adamant that his new chiseled facial features and body were mostly a product of lifestyle changes instead of cosmetic intervention. "But here's what I did. I grew out my hair, and about four years ago I decided to start going to the gym every single day, not to get in shape or not to be on a diet, but to make it a part of my lifestyle," he clarified, attempting to unravel the mystery behind his changing looks.
Tarek El Moussa fessed up to the plastic surgery he did receive
Try as he might, Tarek El Moussa just couldn't escape the toupee rumors. The idea that his hair had been cosmetically augmented in some way has been one of the most persistent rumors hanging over his head. If not a toupee, certain skeptics have floated around the possibility that El Moussa had at least gotten a hair transplant. But although the "Flip Your Life" author asserted he simply let his hair grow out, he did admit to boosting his hair growth with a slight cosmetic procedure. "Here's what I did: I got PRP [platelet-rich plasma] injections in my head, which caused my hair to grow in fuller and I grew out my hair," he revealed to People.
Botox was another cosmetic technique El Moussa experimented with to reduce wrinkles and keep himself fresh-faced. Apparently, he was quite pleased with the results, since he gave credit to the procedure on Instagram while celebrating his 43rd birthday. "OMG I still can't believe I'm 43!!! Huge shoutout to whoever created Botox," El Moussa quipped in his caption. Incidentally, Botox was also an option some fans felt El Moussa turned to that helped preserve his facial features. The revelation proved that sometimes plastic surgery rumors are right on the money.