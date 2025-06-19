Did HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Get Plastic Surgery? Why His Face Is Causing A Stir

Tarek El Moussa has already gone through a complete transformation that left people talking. But how much of that transformation might be due to plastic surgery? According to El Moussa himself, it's a question that's on quite a few fans' minds. So much so that they've asked the "Flip or Flop" star about the rumors directly. "A lot of people have been telling me lately I look different, like I got plastic surgery, or I'm wearing a toupee," El Moussa once said in an interview with Fox News Digital. It's a bit understandable why curious fans might think the reality TV show host might've gone under the knife.

Even El Moussa acknowledged that he looked considerably different than he did in his younger years. In fact, it's now almost jarring to see what the HGTV star looked like before fame. But El Moussa was adamant that his new chiseled facial features and body were mostly a product of lifestyle changes instead of cosmetic intervention. "But here's what I did. I grew out my hair, and about four years ago I decided to start going to the gym every single day, not to get in shape or not to be on a diet, but to make it a part of my lifestyle," he clarified, attempting to unravel the mystery behind his changing looks.