Barron Refuses To Entertain Donald's Ego For Military Parade (& His Absence Verifies Our Suspicions)

Barron Trump has already become the butt of late night jokes thanks to President Donald Trump's words about his son. Whenever describing Barron, Donald often uses generic phrases, which gives the impression he doesn't know much about Barron at all. When the president was asked to give an update on Barron during his interview with the "Pod One" podcast, he didn't have much to say. "Barron is great. He is very tall and good," Donald said. He was taken to task for his comments by comedian Seth Meyers, who quipped about the lack of knowledge Donald seemingly had about his son. "The Apprentice" host has been showing this kind of aloofness toward Barron even in the latter's younger years. "He's a great boy, he's working hard, he's starting the school thing — you know, the beginning of the process, and he's going to be a very good boy," Donald once said in a 2015 interview with E! News.

But perhaps the most telling part of the interview was when the real estate mogul was asked if Barron recognized how famous his family was at the time. "I don't know what he's aware of, but he is a fantastic young boy — so I hope he becomes aware fast," he said. Of course, it's possible that Donald doesn't intentionally want to give away too much information about Barron for privacy reasons. However, the way he talks about his son is wildly different from how Melania Trump references him. Melania once showed that she might've known more about Barron than her husband did without giving too many details about her son's personal life in the process. "He's a grown young man. I'm very proud of him — about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation," she said in an interview with Fox & Friends.