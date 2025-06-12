Barron Trump Is The Butt Of Late Night Jokes & It Confirms What We've Been Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Now that he's 19 and has a year of college under his belt, Barron Trump has been in the spotlight more frequently. With Donald Trump back in the White House, it's only increased the amount of attention on his youngest son. After being name-dropped in jokes at a Tom Brady Roast back in 2024, Barron was mentioned more recently during Seth Meyers' TV monologue. Meyers was poking fun at Donald for comments he made during the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast. "Barron is great. He is very tall and good," the president remarked to host Miranda Devine.

Meyers couldn't resist teasing Donald for his bland descriptions. "Sounds like Trump knows as much about Barron as your grandma knows about LeBron James," Meyers quipped during the June 11, 2025 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Donald's gotten flak for his fixation on Barron's height before, with people voicing concern that he doesn't appear to have more profound info to share about his child.

To make matters worse, Donald can't get his numbers straight, casting more doubt on how familiar he is with Barron's basic statistics. In May 2025 Donald asserted that Barron was 6 feet, 9 inches, while less than a year and half earlier he said his son was 6 feet, 7 inches. Barron was a few months away from turning 18 back then, so it's questionable that he would grow another two inches in that time. While it is possible that he may not be done growing even now at 19, typical male growth is typically completed by the beginning of adulthood.