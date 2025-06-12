Barron Trump Is The Butt Of Late Night Jokes & It Confirms What We've Been Saying
Now that he's 19 and has a year of college under his belt, Barron Trump has been in the spotlight more frequently. With Donald Trump back in the White House, it's only increased the amount of attention on his youngest son. After being name-dropped in jokes at a Tom Brady Roast back in 2024, Barron was mentioned more recently during Seth Meyers' TV monologue. Meyers was poking fun at Donald for comments he made during the New York Post's "Pod Force One" podcast. "Barron is great. He is very tall and good," the president remarked to host Miranda Devine.
Meyers couldn't resist teasing Donald for his bland descriptions. "Sounds like Trump knows as much about Barron as your grandma knows about LeBron James," Meyers quipped during the June 11, 2025 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Donald's gotten flak for his fixation on Barron's height before, with people voicing concern that he doesn't appear to have more profound info to share about his child.
To make matters worse, Donald can't get his numbers straight, casting more doubt on how familiar he is with Barron's basic statistics. In May 2025 Donald asserted that Barron was 6 feet, 9 inches, while less than a year and half earlier he said his son was 6 feet, 7 inches. Barron was a few months away from turning 18 back then, so it's questionable that he would grow another two inches in that time. While it is possible that he may not be done growing even now at 19, typical male growth is typically completed by the beginning of adulthood.
Donald didn't have insightful descriptors for any of his kids
Barron Trump wasn't the only one of Donald Trump's kids who got shortchanged in the president's interview. Donald had even less to say about Ivanka Trump, telling "Pod Force One," "She's so great." The president did share a few concrete details, noting that Tiffany Trump has a law degree, and Donald Trump Jr. is an outdoors enthusiast. On his show, Seth Meyers couldn't resist roasting the president. "He talks about his kids like he's reading their Wikipedia profiles," Meyers joked.
In a June 2024 Fox News interview, Donald did have a few more salient facts to share about Barron, including his scholastic achievements and high college acceptance rate. However, even then he felt compelled to mention Barron's exceptional height twice within a matter of minutes. Not surprisingly, viewers were less than impressed, with one poster sarcastically commenting on the clip on X, "Will Donald be meeting his son for the first time during the second part of the interview?"
Jokes aside, Donald doesn't have a reputation for being an involved parent, especially during his children's early years. In her memoir "Raising Trump," Ivana Trump noted that she handled the nitty-gritty details of daily life for the three kids that she shared with Donald. After he married Melania Trump, Donald said in a People interview that he didn't even plan to attend Barron's birth: "I think it's easier for Melania if I'm not there." Now that Barron's an adult, Donald still seems under-involved, since he doesn't know details about Barron's dating life and continues to return to that same old talking point: his youngest's stature.