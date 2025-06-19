Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Gregoire Is Such A Stunner Without Makeup

Justin Trudeau's nine-year tenure as Canada's prime minister was marked by scandals and controversial moves, but two things that were never up for debate was that he was one of the most handsome leaders in the world. In fact, he and his estranged wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau likely would have topped an official sexiest political couple list at least once if it were ever a thing. Sophie underwent a stunning transformation from television and radio host to the prime minister's wife and served more than a few jaw-dropping fashion moments over the past several years. She might not be as big a fashion and beauty icon internationally as Michelle Obama and Catherine, Princess of Wales, but she's repeatedly proven she won't be overshadowed even when she's photographed alongside them during diplomatic events like Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' 2016 visit to Canada.

But while she's usually all glammed up and camera-ready when she steps out or makes media appearances, Sophie is equally, if not even more, gorgeous when she goes makeup-free. In November 2020, the mental health and gender equality advocate participated in the #AsSheIs campaign and helped encourage other women to embrace their natural beauty by sharing a close-up, barefaced photo of herself. "Do you actually love the way you look? Be honest. It's easy to judge ourselves these days. We are constantly bombarded with false images of perfection that reinforce unattainable standards. It feels like it never stops... but you know what? It needs to stop," Sophie, who was 45 at the time, captioned the snap on Facebook. "The #AsSheIs campaign promotes real, raw and authentic. And we need more of this. Let's celebrate everyone's uniqueness – 'flaws' and all. And let's embrace who we are. This is who I am."