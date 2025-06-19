Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Gregoire Is Such A Stunner Without Makeup
Justin Trudeau's nine-year tenure as Canada's prime minister was marked by scandals and controversial moves, but two things that were never up for debate was that he was one of the most handsome leaders in the world. In fact, he and his estranged wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau likely would have topped an official sexiest political couple list at least once if it were ever a thing. Sophie underwent a stunning transformation from television and radio host to the prime minister's wife and served more than a few jaw-dropping fashion moments over the past several years. She might not be as big a fashion and beauty icon internationally as Michelle Obama and Catherine, Princess of Wales, but she's repeatedly proven she won't be overshadowed even when she's photographed alongside them during diplomatic events like Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales' 2016 visit to Canada.
But while she's usually all glammed up and camera-ready when she steps out or makes media appearances, Sophie is equally, if not even more, gorgeous when she goes makeup-free. In November 2020, the mental health and gender equality advocate participated in the #AsSheIs campaign and helped encourage other women to embrace their natural beauty by sharing a close-up, barefaced photo of herself. "Do you actually love the way you look? Be honest. It's easy to judge ourselves these days. We are constantly bombarded with false images of perfection that reinforce unattainable standards. It feels like it never stops... but you know what? It needs to stop," Sophie, who was 45 at the time, captioned the snap on Facebook. "The #AsSheIs campaign promotes real, raw and authentic. And we need more of this. Let's celebrate everyone's uniqueness – 'flaws' and all. And let's embrace who we are. This is who I am."
Sophie appears comfortable in her own skin
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's #AsSheIs campaign contribution was far from the first time she'd shared images of herself with minimal or zero makeup. The mom-of-three can often be seen barefaced in photos from her vacations and outings with estranged husband Justin Trudeau and their kids. One such snap came in 2017 when she posted a photo of her, Justin, and their youngest, Hadrien, enjoying winter hiking together. "My idea of bliss: a snowshoe hike in the forest with our puppy Hadrien; our hearts pumping O2 and love like crazy!!! Active family time rocks," she wrote on Instagram. Sophie also ditched her usual glam and looked every inch the hockey mom in pictures of her supporting their eldest Xavier at a 2019 game.
Unfortunately, Sophie's marriage to Justin did not survive his demanding job as prime minister, with the politician announcing in 2023 their tragic decision to divorce. While speaking at a virtual wellness summit in 2024, she admitted the split was still painful, but she didn't regret it. "It hurts so much. Why? Because I had to choose my authenticity over my attachment, and that can be called 'heartbreak,' although the heart never breaks," Sophie said, per National Post. "My kids now are seeing me and my partner ... be respectful. We're not perfect. Sometimes we'll argue, whatever, but we'll still spend time together, still be respectful, still be loving and tender. It is possible."
Despite her confession, Sophie appeared to have bounced back from the end of her marriage to Justin relatively quickly. She wasted no time moving on from their split and was linked to a new man not only after the separation announcement. She also published her memoir "Closer Together," did speaking engagements, and continued her mental health advocacy work online.