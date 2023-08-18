Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's Absolute Best Fashion Moments Ever

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first took office in 2015, the world quickly took notice of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's sartorial savvy — and the immense focus on her style caught her off guard. "I never expected the level of reaction and interest and curiosity, which is amazing because what I get on my side is letters from designers and artists and creators who are getting more light shed on their work, and that's what we want to do," she told The Globe and Mail, noting that she's eager to use her platform to lift up Canadian designers. Grégoire Trudeau echoed this sentiment in a separate chat with Elle, sharing that she'd been thrilled to not only collaborate with Canadian designers, but share their pieces with the world. "Together we can grow and let this light shine that's being created here," she said.

Trudeau's estranged wife takes her role as a Canadian political fashion icon seriously, and she wasted no time cementing herself as one of the best-dressed first ladies in the world. Let's take a look at Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's best fashion moments ever.