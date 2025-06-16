Usha Vance's Father's Day Post For JD Highlights How Disconnected They Really Are
No couple is perfect, no matter how hard they try to present themselves as such. This applies to Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, whose official social media accounts put them on a pedestal as a picture-perfect couple, regardless of the damage control Usha has to perform for her husband. Although they may like the public to think they're the ideal political pair, Usha revealed they might be more distant than they let on.
On June 15, 2025, Usha celebrated both her husband and her dad, Krish Chilukuri, in a Father's Day Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day to @vp – who's planned his big day around reading books, hunting for insects, building with Legos, and giving baths – and to my own father," she wrote. "We love you, today and every day!" Although it was nice of her to shout out JD on Father's Day, something about the post felt off. In the photos she chose, Usha was either completely absent or on the other side of the room from her husband. She committed another major oversight by leaving out pictures of JD and their other son, who's barely visible in their family shot. The lack of care Usha took crafting the post could have been due to her hectic life, which might have held her back from sitting down and meticulously curating the perfect Instagram gallery. However, it also added more fuel to the fire of their rampant divorce rumors, which the vice president already sent into overdrive after giving Usha the cold shoulder on Mother's Day.
They both exposed their disconnect
As any political couple would, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance have tried to paint a perfect picture of their relationship on social media, whether it was standing together to honor fallen veterans in a Memorial Day 2025 Instagram post or taking family trips to India, as seen in an April 23, 2025 post, and Greenland, which the vice president shared snapshots from on March 28 the same year. However, other examples, like Usha's Father's Day photos, poked holes in their idyllic facade.
Even if it was his wife who was responsible for exposing their disconnect this time around, Vice President Vance is just as liable. He developed a divorce-worthy bad habit of embarrassing Usha all the time, and he humiliated Usha with a public wedding anniversary screw-up on June 14, 2025. Vice President Vance's digs at Usha and their kids also proved there's room for only one inflated ego in their family, and if his overconfident attitude keeps growing the longer he's around President Donald Trump, there's no telling how it could affect the Vances' marriage.