Usha Vance's Father's Day Post For JD Highlights How Disconnected They Really Are

No couple is perfect, no matter how hard they try to present themselves as such. This applies to Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, whose official social media accounts put them on a pedestal as a picture-perfect couple, regardless of the damage control Usha has to perform for her husband. Although they may like the public to think they're the ideal political pair, Usha revealed they might be more distant than they let on.

On June 15, 2025, Usha celebrated both her husband and her dad, Krish Chilukuri, in a Father's Day Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day to @vp – who's planned his big day around reading books, hunting for insects, building with Legos, and giving baths – and to my own father," she wrote. "We love you, today and every day!" Although it was nice of her to shout out JD on Father's Day, something about the post felt off. In the photos she chose, Usha was either completely absent or on the other side of the room from her husband. She committed another major oversight by leaving out pictures of JD and their other son, who's barely visible in their family shot. The lack of care Usha took crafting the post could have been due to her hectic life, which might have held her back from sitting down and meticulously curating the perfect Instagram gallery. However, it also added more fuel to the fire of their rampant divorce rumors, which the vice president already sent into overdrive after giving Usha the cold shoulder on Mother's Day.