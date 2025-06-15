JD Vance Embarrasses Wife Usha Yet Again With Public Wedding Anniversary Screw Up

Vice President JD Vance's wedding anniversary shout-out to Usha Vance was as underwhelming as Donald Trump's parade crowd size. Not surprisingly, it fueled ongoing speculation of trouble in paradise as detractors seized on JD and Usha's romantic disconnect as a sign of impending divorce. Rumors that the couple is on the outs started as soon as JD was sworn in as vice president on January 20, 2025.

Usha is highly educated. She graduated summa cum laude from Yale with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 2007. She also crossed over the pond to study at the prestigious Cambridge College before finishing off at Yale Law School, where she met her Prince Charming. She went on to enjoy a flourishing legal career before stepping down in July 2024 following confirmation of JD's VP nomination. "In light of today's news, I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family," Usha told People in July 2024.

So, JD's controversial, embarrassing, and antiquated views on the role of women and infamous "childless cat lady" comments have to be a bitter pill to swallow. However, Usha has become his public apologist, sucking it up and laughing it off. She told Fox in August 2024 that JD was joking and that she "took a moment to look and actually see what he had said and try to understand what the context was" before jumping to conclusions, something she wished others would do.