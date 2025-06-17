Meghan Markle Proves She Can't Let Go Of The Past In Just 8 Barbed Words
Back in 2021, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sat down for what would prove to be a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since then, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview has come to be regarded as a key milestone in their feud with the larger royal family, which began to play out in the public eye after the Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020. A central theme of the interview (via Medium) was the royal firm's alleged unwillingness to protect Meghan from attacks in the media. Well, a more recent interview suggests that even several years on, the Duchess is unwilling to let the alleged past transgressions go.
Throughout the 2021 chat with Winfrey, the Duchess had a common refrain: "truth." For instance, she alleged that the story that she had made sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry was false. "Everybody in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan said. Further regarding the institution's relationship with the media, Meghan said, "They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."
In a sneak peek at her June 17, 2025, appearance on Emma Grede's "Aspire" podcast, Meghan is asked if there's anything she would do differently regarding how her public image took shape during her time as a senior royal. In the clip, Meghan once again echoes her Oprah Winfrey interview comments with eight barbed words: "I would ask people to tell the truth."
Meghan Markle's comments on authenticity also echo the Oprah Winfrey interview
In the clip from "Aspire," host Emma Grede and Meghan Markle also have an exchange about Meghan being able to express her true self. "You have to be authentic," the Duchess of Sussex said, adding, "Did you see my 'baby mama' dance?" This prompted words of support from a delighted Grede, who said, "But that's you, right? That's you in a way that we kind of haven't been able to see you before." Grede further remarked that she likes it when the actor turned princess allows herself to be happy and honest in the public eye ... and that she'd like to see more of it.
Funny enough, all the talk about being "authentic" also greatly echoes the comments that both Meghan and Prince Harry made during their now-infamous tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey. When Winfrey asked what Meghan was most looking forward to about her and Harry's new life away from the royal sphere, the Duchess replied, "I think just being able to live authentically." Later in the interview, Harry made it clear that he shared this sentiment. "For so many in my family, what they do is ... there's a level of control in it, right? ... Whereas, with us, it was like, 'Just be ... yourself. Just be genuine. Just be authentic.'" So, while some royal commentators have decried the interview as a mistake, it's obvious Harry and Meghan felt they owed it to themselves to tell their side of the story.