Meghan Markle Proves She Can't Let Go Of The Past In Just 8 Barbed Words

Back in 2021, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sat down for what would prove to be a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since then, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview has come to be regarded as a key milestone in their feud with the larger royal family, which began to play out in the public eye after the Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020. A central theme of the interview (via Medium) was the royal firm's alleged unwillingness to protect Meghan from attacks in the media. Well, a more recent interview suggests that even several years on, the Duchess is unwilling to let the alleged past transgressions go.

Throughout the 2021 chat with Winfrey, the Duchess had a common refrain: "truth." For instance, she alleged that the story that she had made sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry was false. "Everybody in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan said. Further regarding the institution's relationship with the media, Meghan said, "They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."

In a sneak peek at her June 17, 2025, appearance on Emma Grede's "Aspire" podcast, Meghan is asked if there's anything she would do differently regarding how her public image took shape during her time as a senior royal. In the clip, Meghan once again echoes her Oprah Winfrey interview comments with eight barbed words: "I would ask people to tell the truth."