Don Jr. Puts Trump's Boomer Computer Skills On Blast & It Reminds Us Of Barron

The cliché persists that folks of a certain age resist learning about new technology. What's with all them interwebs and the TikToks? Back in my day, we had the Encyclopedia Britannica and we liked it, by golly! To his credit, President Donald Trump is willing to keep up with current technology despite not having grown up with it. In fact, Trump was banned by Twitter in a stunning move in 2021, a reaction to his multiple tweets claiming that "rigged" polls and a "stolen" election robbed him of a second term. Now he's been reinstated to X (as Twitter is now known), not to mention owning his own platform, Truth Social, where the president can spout his rants at will. But like many older boomers, Trump's tech savvy is pretty much limited to social media posts. His own son, Donald Trump Jr., attested to this during a recent interview.

NEWS NATION: Isn't the Trump memecoin open to outside influence? Isn't there the potential for conflict there? DON JR: No. My father is not gonna be sitting there look at name on the blockchain. He's not exactly a guy who uses a computer all that much. pic.twitter.com/FVktVjkTXW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

Guesting on the conservative News Nation cable channel, Don Jr. was asked about the ethics of the family's $TRUMP memecoin. The crypto has raked in millions for the Trumps, much of it from foreign investors. But Don Jr. laughed at the very thought that the president's political decisions might be swayed by backers looking out for their own interests. "No," he assured the host (per X). "My father is not going to be sitting there looking at names on the blockchain. Y'know, he's not exactly a guy that uses a computer all that much." In other words, the controversial POTUS may be able to log onto Truth Social for a few hours of name-calling, but he doesn't know enough about tech to follow his money online. It calls to mind the far superior computer skills of Trump's youngest son.