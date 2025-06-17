Don Jr. Puts Trump's Boomer Computer Skills On Blast & It Reminds Us Of Barron
The cliché persists that folks of a certain age resist learning about new technology. What's with all them interwebs and the TikToks? Back in my day, we had the Encyclopedia Britannica and we liked it, by golly! To his credit, President Donald Trump is willing to keep up with current technology despite not having grown up with it. In fact, Trump was banned by Twitter in a stunning move in 2021, a reaction to his multiple tweets claiming that "rigged" polls and a "stolen" election robbed him of a second term. Now he's been reinstated to X (as Twitter is now known), not to mention owning his own platform, Truth Social, where the president can spout his rants at will. But like many older boomers, Trump's tech savvy is pretty much limited to social media posts. His own son, Donald Trump Jr., attested to this during a recent interview.
NEWS NATION: Isn't the Trump memecoin open to outside influence? Isn't there the potential for conflict there?
DON JR: No. My father is not gonna be sitting there look at name on the blockchain. He's not exactly a guy who uses a computer all that much. pic.twitter.com/FVktVjkTXW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025
Guesting on the conservative News Nation cable channel, Don Jr. was asked about the ethics of the family's $TRUMP memecoin. The crypto has raked in millions for the Trumps, much of it from foreign investors. But Don Jr. laughed at the very thought that the president's political decisions might be swayed by backers looking out for their own interests. "No," he assured the host (per X). "My father is not going to be sitting there looking at names on the blockchain. Y'know, he's not exactly a guy that uses a computer all that much." In other words, the controversial POTUS may be able to log onto Truth Social for a few hours of name-calling, but he doesn't know enough about tech to follow his money online. It calls to mind the far superior computer skills of Trump's youngest son.
Donald Trump is wowed by son Barron's computer abilities
Born a considerable number of generations past both his father and his four older half-siblings, Barron Trump's biggest skill is technology, at least, according to dad Donald Trump. Barron, who just finished his freshman year at NYU, is an avid gamer, in part because it's an easy way to socialize with friends from his dorm room without having to be surrounded by Secret Service agents. "He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," the president told Fox News's Laura Ingraham in March 2025 (per X). Just how incredible? The example Trump gave was that when he limits Barron's screen time by shutting off his laptop, the teen can turn it back on again within moments. Oooh, Barron knows how to hit a power switch! Put him on staff at Apple!
Donald Trump Jr.'s comment about his dad's lack of computer savvy seems pretty accurate. But being behind the times in current tech is nothing to brag about, particularly in this case. Despite the best orange makeup money can buy, Trump can't hide his true age completely. His rambling speeches, thinning hair, and sometimes awkward gait all belie his nearly 80 years. It has to be a sore point for him, particularly since he spent much of his 2024 campaign accusing Joe Biden of being too old and mentally incompetent to run the country. Instead of positioning himself as a boomer who can't check his own crypto earnings online, he needs to let his son bring him up to speed on computer use — including how to restart one.