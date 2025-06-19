Ginger Gaetz's Bizarre Pat On The Back Hints She Has An Even Bigger Ego Than Matt

Ginger Luckey Gaetz thinks a lot of things look good on her husband: Attorney general, unemployment, and, of course, her. The MAGA wife took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on June 19, 2024, to post side-by-side snaps of her husband, Matt Gaetz, one of which was of him alone, while the other was of the couple posing together. Ginger captioned the post, "Spot the difference." Fans in the comments gladly complied, with many pointing out Matt's notable weight loss, inquiring about what diet Ginger had him on. Others praised her for being the reason Matt's looking so good nowadays. Ginger happily responded to the flattering comments, calling herself "so very blessed" while seemingly taking all the credit for her husband's transformation. Ego, much?

Before judging Ginger too harshly, just remember who she's married to. Matt Gaetz has proven he's the ultimate snowflake on numerous occasions, and when you're romantically involved with a man with an ego as big as his, you better have one to match. The disgraced politician did, after all, have the audacity to call abortion rights activists "disgusting" during a 2024 speech, per the Independent. He also fat-shamed them, indicating that they needn't worry about getting pregnant, because no man would look at them twice.

As Matt quipped, "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb." This from the man who was chubby himself and even stands accused of paying women to have sex with him — including a 17-year-old. While Matt hasn't officially been charged with any crime, the House Ethics Committee found "substantial evidence," to support these accusations against the former U.S. representative (via NBC News).