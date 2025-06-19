Ginger Gaetz's Bizarre Pat On The Back Hints She Has An Even Bigger Ego Than Matt
Ginger Luckey Gaetz thinks a lot of things look good on her husband: Attorney general, unemployment, and, of course, her. The MAGA wife took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on June 19, 2024, to post side-by-side snaps of her husband, Matt Gaetz, one of which was of him alone, while the other was of the couple posing together. Ginger captioned the post, "Spot the difference." Fans in the comments gladly complied, with many pointing out Matt's notable weight loss, inquiring about what diet Ginger had him on. Others praised her for being the reason Matt's looking so good nowadays. Ginger happily responded to the flattering comments, calling herself "so very blessed" while seemingly taking all the credit for her husband's transformation. Ego, much?
Before judging Ginger too harshly, just remember who she's married to. Matt Gaetz has proven he's the ultimate snowflake on numerous occasions, and when you're romantically involved with a man with an ego as big as his, you better have one to match. The disgraced politician did, after all, have the audacity to call abortion rights activists "disgusting" during a 2024 speech, per the Independent. He also fat-shamed them, indicating that they needn't worry about getting pregnant, because no man would look at them twice.
As Matt quipped, "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb." This from the man who was chubby himself and even stands accused of paying women to have sex with him — including a 17-year-old. While Matt hasn't officially been charged with any crime, the House Ethics Committee found "substantial evidence," to support these accusations against the former U.S. representative (via NBC News).
Ginger Luckey Gaetz often uses social media to feed her ego
The first thing you'll notice on Ginger Luckey Gaetz's Instagram is that the very first line of her bio proclaims whom she's married to (wiser women might've tried to hide this fact). Amid the most scandalous things that have come out about Matt Gaetz, Ginger has stood resolutely by her man — so we have to give her that much, at the very least. But then again, the disgraced politician was Ginger's one-way ticket to Donald Trump's inner circle when the president initially tapped her husband for attorney general. Ginger's dreams of being a Mar-a-Lago housewife were dashed when Matt forfeited his nomination after it became clear that his scandalous past was going to be under the microscope.
Naturally, the MAGA WAG was thrilled when her hubby was floated for the coveted cabinet position. She took to X to proudly post a pic of them alongside a screenshot of Trump's nomination from Truth Social. "Attorney General will look great on you my love," Ginger enthused. Apparently, she thought it would look good on her too (the photo she chose did include her, after all). As the Gaetzs basked in the short-lived glow of the positive media attention, a video of Ginger singing the national anthem in the Capitol rotunda went viral.
She'd first posted it on January 1, 2023, and MAGA fans went wild in the comments. Ginger happily provided folks who wanted to see the clip again with the link after her post, which displayed her husband's glow-up, went viral. One admirer asked, "I want to hear your beautiful voice in the capitol again! Please share if you have it." And Ginger happily obliged. Indeed, the couple is many things, but humble certainly isn't one of them.