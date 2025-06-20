To fans of "The Last of Us," Kaitlyn Dever is a breakout star who dominated the small screen in the role of Abby. While Dever's performance in Season 2 of the hit HBO series was indeed impressive, it was only the most recent in her long and impressive career.

Dever was born in Phoenix and raised in Dallas before her family relocated to Los Angeles so she could pursue her acting career. She landed her first role in 2009 and has been steadily working ever since, taking on everything from sitcoms to feel-good films to miniseries that dealt with very serious subject matter.

Throughout her life and career so far, Dever has experienced thrilling highs and devastating lows, but she always turns out superior performances. With an Emmy nomination already under her belt, it's clear Kaitlyn Dever is an actor whose star will continue to rise. Read on to learn more about the stunning transformation of Kaitlyn Dever.