The Real-Life Partners Of The Last Of Us Cast
Fans of "The Last of Us," HBO's hit series adapted from the award-winning video game, are deeply invested in the emotionally intense journeys of Joel, Ellie, and the rest of the post-apocalyptic crew. Between battling clickers, dodging raiders, and navigating heartbreak after heartbreak, the series is packed with edge-of-your-seat drama and complex relationships. But when the cameras stop rolling and the world-ending stakes take a backseat, many of the stars of the Emmy-winning series return to something far more grounded in their real lives. As for some others? Well, let's just say they're still on the prowl.
From relationships that have weathered the storms of Hollywood to quieter, low-profile pairings that fans only find out about through a sneaky paparazzi shot or cryptic Instagram post, the cast's real-life romances couldn't be more different from the love lives of their characters, who are trapped in a dystopian world where trust is rare and love is risky. There's no fungal outbreak in modern-day Hollywood, though, meaning that actors are free to download Hinge or fly solo — whatever their hearts desire.
If you've ever found yourself wondering who Pedro Pascal might be texting between scenes or whether Bella Ramsey is as emotionally guarded off-screen as Ellie is on it, you're in the right place.
Bella Ramsey reveals they were in love while filming The Last of Us: Season 2
Bella Ramsey and Maisy Stella's rumored relationship has become a confirmed romance, with "The Last of Us" star speaking openly about their bond. In the lead-up to the second installation of the television smash hit, Ramsey has been doing the usual press rounds. However, at least one interview took a cheeky detour into Ramsey's personal life.
In an interview with British Vogue, the star revealed that during the filming of "The Last of Us" Season 2, they were "properly in love" for the first time in their life. "Experiencing that while I was filming the show," Ramsey said, "was really special." This real-world experience of young love informed Ramsey's performance as firecracker Ellie, with the second season seeing Ramsey's character dipping her toes in the dating pool.
While Ramsey refused to name the object of their affection, one look at the actor's social media activity will confirm that they are currently dating "My Old Ass" actor Maisy Stella. The two have been spotted liking each other's posts and posting starry-eyed love confessions. On Ramsey's 21st birthday, for example, Stella posted an adorable photo to her Instagram Stories that showed "The Last of Us" star smooching the blonde on the cheek. A second post was captioned, "Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable."
Pedro Pascal is flying solo
Thanks to his starring turns in television shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us," this television heartthrob has become a household name in recent years. Despite his fame, though, what we know about Pedro Pascal's dating history is actually very little. In an interview with Wired, he touched on the topic of loss, joking, "I avoid all of it by not having kids. And staying out of relationships."
However, his tongue-in-cheek comments haven't stopped fans from speculating on their favorite's love life. Many believe that he and his close friend and fellow actor, Sarah Paulson, were once an item. The two met as theater students in the 1990s in New York and have remained close friends throughout their rise to the top of the Hollywood food chain. However, their 30-year friendship has been just that — a close friendship.
Other co-stars who've been linked to Pascal include Robin Tunney and Lena Headey. Pascal met Tunney after starring in "The Mentalist" in 2015. Speculation swirled after they were spotted hanging out off-set. As for Headey, she starred alongside Pascal in "Game of Thrones." Starting in 2013, the two were all over each other's social media. However, neither relationship was ever confirmed, and the Hollywood hunk's love life remains a mystery.
Anna Torv underwent a high-profile divorce with her co-star
After playing a roughed-up dystopian survivor in the hit television series, many wonder what Tess from "The Last Of Us" is like in real life. The Australian actor has been a television mainstay down under for decades, and as for her love life? Well, let's just say it hasn't always been smooth sailing for this "Mindhunter" alum. In the early 2000s, Torv made headlines by striking up a romance with her costar on the hit Fox television series "Fringe."
Mark Valley played FBI Special Agent John Scott to Torv's Special Agent Olivia Dunham and what began as a showmance eventually turned into a real-life partnership when the two tied the knot in 2008. Despite regularly appearing together on our television screens, the Aussie and her American beau kept things pretty low-key. Even the announcement of their separation, which made headlines in 2010, flew under the radar.
Torv hasn't spoken publicly about her divorce besides a short comment in Women's Weekly. On the topic of actors always being on the go, the actor said, "I was married for a bit but not really very long. He was all over the place as well. You just get used to it." Despite her divorce being a decade behind her, the "Last of Us" star has yet to publicly acknowledge a new romantic partner. If there is a special someone, this star is keeping that part of her life private.
Nick Offerman has been married to Megan Mullally since 2003
What's the truth about Nick Offerman's marriage to Megan Mullally? Well, these two comedians are serving real soulmate energy. A television icon, Mullally is best remembered for her breakout role as Karen in "Will & Grace," but it's Offerman whose career has experienced a vibrant renaissance in the 2010s. Most recently, he's shown off his dramatic acting chops by playing Bill in Season 1 of "The Last of Us. "
The series received some criticism after airing the episode with Offerman's character, as Bill is shown to be an openly gay man who is riding out the near-apocalypse with his partner Frank. Offerman himself spoke out against the homophobic hate he received as a result of playing Bill. Nevertheless, the vocal ally has only had eyes for Mullally since meeting her in 2000.
The two met, as many actors do, on the stage. They were co-stars in the play "The Berlin Circle" and became engaged in 2002. They married just a year later, in September 2003, in a surprise home ceremony in Los Angeles. Ever the showbiz couple, they even said "I do" on the eve of the Emmys. The two frequently make appearances on red carpets together and are each other's biggest supporters. Offerman even gave some marriage advice to People readers in 2020, saying, "First and foremost we made each other laugh. ... I think that's at the heart of if any relationship is gonna survive."
Melanie Lynskey married Jason Ritter in 2020
One of the breakout stars of "The Last of Us": Season 1 was actor Melanie Lynskey, who played Kathleen, a revolutionary leader who overthrows the ruling military in a post-apocalyptic America. While her character's life is full of turbulence, Lynskey's off-screen life is a happily domesticated one. She has been married to fellow actor Jason Ritter since 2020.
The lovebirds officially tied the knot in a quiet celebration held on their front porch. However, they have been partners for much longer. Lynskey met Ritter in 2013 when they were starring in a film called "The Big Ask." One year later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple, attending the SXSW premiere of their second co-starring feature, "We'll Never Have Paris."
Fast forward four more years and the showbiz couple is still going strong — so strong, in fact, they decided to start a family. In 2018, the two welcomed a daughter, whom they diligently keep out of the spotlight. Their marriage, too, was top secret for a while. It wasn't until 2022 in a SiriusXM radio interview that the actor revealed she and her husband had hastily gotten married in 2020 in fear that Ritter wouldn't be allowed to follow her to Canada to film the hit series "Yellowjackets." Looking back on their quick ceremony, Lynskey laughed and said, "It was actually a very fun wedding day, but it didn't need to happen. He could totally have gotten into Canada."
Nico Parker has been linked to fellow actor Noah Jupe
Thandiwe Newton's daughter Nico Parker has grown up to be as gorgeous as her mother, and her breakout role on the HBO hit series "The Last of Us" skyrocketed her from nepo baby fame to acting royalty. The up-and-comer plays Sarah Miller, Joel's daughter, in Season 1 of the show. As fans know, Sarah's death is one of the main inciting incidents of the show.
As Sarah is killed by a rogue soldier before she is old enough to form romantic attachments. Thankfully, though, her real-life avatar is living out a different story. While no relationship has been confirmed, the paparazzi went wild when Parker was spotted out and about with fellow actor Noah Jupe on the streets of London in the summer of 2023.
Jupe has a resume to match his maybe-girlfriend, having starred in the horror franchise "A Quiet Place" and the 2019 film "Honey Boy." If the two were to confirm their relationship, there's no doubt that Parker and Jupe would immediately become young Hollywood royalty with a profile sure to give Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship a run for its money. In the meantime, though, until Parker decides to open up to the public about the romantic part of her life, any insight into the actor's dating history will be nothing more than the product of eagle-eyed fans' speculation and the paparazzi.
Storm Reid made her red carpet debut with her then-boyfriend Shedeur Sanders in 2023
In 2023, actor Storm Reid shocked Tinseltown when she made her red carpet debut with her first high-profile boyfriend. The college football player, Shedeur Sanders, accompanied "The Last of Us" star to the premiere of her starring vehicle, "Missing," a suspense movie that follows a teen girl forced to become an internet sleuth when her mother disappears in international waters.
Sound familiar? Reid's action-star turn might remind you of her role on "The Last of Us" as Riley, a rebellious girl who befriends Ellie as they try to traverse a post-apocalyptic Boston. From "Missing" to "The Last of Us," Reid is known for playing independent young women, but this outing proved to fans that her girl power image hasn't stopped her from looking for love.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Reid had nothing but nice things to say about her beau. "He's super sweet, super talented," she said, "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me." Sadly, though, social media and reports in 2024 spectulated Reid and the son of Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had split. While the actor has not spoken publicly about the end of her relationship, it is speculated that Reid ended the relationship after discovering her boyfriend had been cheating on her. Reid has yet to debut a new relationship on the red carpet or social media.
Gabriel Luna has been married to Smaranda Ciceu since 2011
Out of all the supporting characters in "The Last of Us" who stole the spotlight in Season 1, Tommy Miller might be the most charismatic. Played by Gabriel Luna, Tommy is the younger brother of the show's main hero, Joel Miller, and by Season 2, he has officially been elevated from tragic side character to a primary actor. But what about Luna's life behind the scenes?
It turns out that the Texas native has been married to his wife, Romanian actor Smaranda Ciceu, since 2011. Ciceu is a constant figure on red carpets, attending as her husband's plus one to many of his events. She was even present for the grand premiere of "The Last of Us": Season 2, which took place at Hollywood's iconic Chinese Theater. During an on-the-carpet interview, Luna was quick to bring up the subject of his long-term marriage.
When asked about who in his life inspired him, Luna told Hola! magazine, "I'd have to say my wife Smaranda, one of the most incredible actors I've ever seen." He didn't stop there, though. Revealing that he and his wife are also business partners, Luna described his wife's influence on his career, saying, "That is somebody who helps to kind of steward what we do and help to shape performances and we work together quite a bit." To make the occasion even sweeter, the Season 2 premiere date landed just days from the lovebirds celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.
Jeffrey Wright left his long-term marriage in 2014
Fans of "The Last of Us" video game were undoubtedly pleased to see actor Jeffrey Wright had been cast for Season 2 of the HBO hit television series. Wright originated the role of Isaac Dixon in "The Last of Us" video game and was one of the only actors who wasn't recast for the small screen adaptation. In the story, Wright's character is a revolutionary figure, operating the Washington Liberation Front (WLF). In real life?
Wright is a single dad navigating divorced life. The acclaimed dramatic actor was married to a fellow actor Carmen Ejogo from 2000 to 2014. Their love story began with a spark on the set of 2001's "Boycott," – Wright played Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ejogo played Coretta Scott King — and quickly leapt off-screen into a genuine romance. They said "I do" not long after meeting on set and eventually welcomed two adorable children, son Elijah and daughter Juno.
Sadly, though, in 2014, the two quietly rolled the credits on their real-life partnership, finalizing a divorce that closed the chapter on a marriage of over a decade. Throughout their union, the couple deftly balanced Hollywood premieres with playdates in the Big Apple, juggling award circuits and school runs like seasoned pros. While Wright protects his peace, he has opened up in interviews about his children.
Murray Bartlett is very private about his partner, Matt
Murray Bartlett may have captivated audiences with his portrayal of the character Frank in Season 1 of "The Last of Us," but off-screen, the actor seems to be equally committed to a love story all his own, revealing that he is in a long-term relationship with a partner named Matt.
Preferring to keep the full details of his love life private, Bartett has yet to reveal his partner's last name or post any photos of the two of them together, but what glimpses he has revealed point to a deeply romantic and long-lasting partnership. In his 2022 Emmy acceptance speech, the "White Lotus" star dedicated the award, "To my partner, Matt, thank you for being my sanctuary." It was a shocking tribute from an otherwise tight-lipped star, and surely inspired a few sniffles and tears in the audience.
While steering clear of identifiable details, Bartlett has also spoken about making a home with Matt in Provincetown, Massachusetts, along with their rescue dog, a lab-border collie named Bo. Unsurprisingly, the actor's happy home also influenced his portrayal of Frank. In an interview with PinkNews, he mentioned that the "deep love" he experiences with Matt served as a reference point for the emotional depth he brought to the role. With this adorable detail, LGBTQ fans of "The Last of Us" are sure to delight in knowing an openly gay actor played such a moving role in Season 1 of the show.
Kaitlyn Dever is dating fellow actor Ethan Dawes
Newcomer Kaitlyn Dever may be busy dodging the infected in Season 2 of "The Last of Us," but off-screen, the actor who plays Abby in the hit series, seems to have found something a little sweeter than mere survival. That's right, Dever has come out as one loved-up thespian. The Emmy-nominated actor is officially dating fellow actor and director Ethan Dawes, and let's just say — this Hollywood duo is giving main character energy in real life, too.
The couple first set the rumor mill spinning when they were spotted getting cozy at a swanky Brunello Cucinelli dinner at the Chateau Marmont in December 2024. Then came the ultimate red-carpet confirmation: a cheeky kiss at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party that basically screamed, "Yes, we're together — and yes, we're adorable." The cuteness didn't stop there either, as Dawes was later spotted posing for photographs while playfully holding the "Booksmart" star's purse. So, it looks like this wasn't just a trial run — no, Dawes was in full boyfriend mode.
While Dever tends to keep things low-key and doesn't talk much about her private life, a picture is worth a thousand words, and the Oscars party pics proved that Dever is in it for the long haul. Dawes is not a pop culture phenomenon like his lover, but we do know is that he also works in the entertainment industry and has appeared in the AMC series "Mayfair Witches."