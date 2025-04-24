The Real-Life Partners Of The Last Of Us Cast

Fans of "The Last of Us," HBO's hit series adapted from the award-winning video game, are deeply invested in the emotionally intense journeys of Joel, Ellie, and the rest of the post-apocalyptic crew. Between battling clickers, dodging raiders, and navigating heartbreak after heartbreak, the series is packed with edge-of-your-seat drama and complex relationships. But when the cameras stop rolling and the world-ending stakes take a backseat, many of the stars of the Emmy-winning series return to something far more grounded in their real lives. As for some others? Well, let's just say they're still on the prowl.

From relationships that have weathered the storms of Hollywood to quieter, low-profile pairings that fans only find out about through a sneaky paparazzi shot or cryptic Instagram post, the cast's real-life romances couldn't be more different from the love lives of their characters, who are trapped in a dystopian world where trust is rare and love is risky. There's no fungal outbreak in modern-day Hollywood, though, meaning that actors are free to download Hinge or fly solo — whatever their hearts desire.

If you've ever found yourself wondering who Pedro Pascal might be texting between scenes or whether Bella Ramsey is as emotionally guarded off-screen as Ellie is on it, you're in the right place.