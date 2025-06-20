Justin Trudeau Is Unrecognizable In Bicep-Bearing Snap From His Younger Years
There's no denying that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of the world's more attractive politicians, though certain qualities of his can make or break his looks. We know Trudeau looks so different without a full head of hair, and we're glad he eventually grew it out. Another throwback photo revealed he once had tree trunks for arms, and we can only wonder if he's just as jacked today.
On May 9, 2021, Trudeau celebrated the moms in his life with an Instagram post commemorating that year's Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day!" he wrote. "I'm thinking of two moms in particular today — my own, who has taught me so much and has shown me what it means to be strong, and Sophie [Gregoire], who inspires me every day and fills our family with unconditional love. Je vous aime beaucoup." While Trudeau's mind was on the two of the most important women in his life at the time, we were fixated on his first photo, which featured him flashing his guns while his arms were wrapped around his mom. Trudeau wore a muscle-bearing white tank top unbefitting of a prominent politician, yet appropriate for a young man who, at the time, had a wild career path before getting into politics that included acting. Knowing he was handsome and ripped as a young adult, Trudeau also could have pursued a modeling career, rather than political life.
Justin Trudeau's strong arms make rare appearances
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was often recognized for his dapper, youthful glow compared to other prominent world politicians while he was in office. However, his high-ranking position required him to show more modesty in his public appearances, and thus, we rarely saw more from his impressive arms, save for the occasional moments he rolled up his sleeves and flashed his forearms, like in a March 9, 2025 Instagram video.
More throwback photos, however, revealed some of the striking looks his diehard fans might be craving, especially now that he's no longer in office and gracing Canadian television screens on a daily basis. We know Trudeau looked so different in a nearly-shirtless pic from his younger days, and some social media users fanned themselves over another retro pic of him displaying his abs, guns, and arm tattoo in a fighting stance in a photo that made its rounds throughout platforms including Reddit. Regardless of his age, there's no denying some of his supporters were still entranced by his looks, even as the sun went down on his political career. "My Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the best, most amazing, charming and handsome man, leader and Prime Minister in the world," one X user wrote in a January 24, 2025 post. Perhaps he'll one day appease his followers and return to modeling his sculpted bod, or at least, what's left of it, now that he's stepped away from politics.