Justin Trudeau Is Unrecognizable In Bicep-Bearing Snap From His Younger Years

There's no denying that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is one of the world's more attractive politicians, though certain qualities of his can make or break his looks. We know Trudeau looks so different without a full head of hair, and we're glad he eventually grew it out. Another throwback photo revealed he once had tree trunks for arms, and we can only wonder if he's just as jacked today.

On May 9, 2021, Trudeau celebrated the moms in his life with an Instagram post commemorating that year's Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day!" he wrote. "I'm thinking of two moms in particular today — my own, who has taught me so much and has shown me what it means to be strong, and Sophie [Gregoire], who inspires me every day and fills our family with unconditional love. Je vous aime beaucoup." While Trudeau's mind was on the two of the most important women in his life at the time, we were fixated on his first photo, which featured him flashing his guns while his arms were wrapped around his mom. Trudeau wore a muscle-bearing white tank top unbefitting of a prominent politician, yet appropriate for a young man who, at the time, had a wild career path before getting into politics that included acting. Knowing he was handsome and ripped as a young adult, Trudeau also could have pursued a modeling career, rather than political life.