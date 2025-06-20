Michelle Obama's Sassy Response To Malia Ditching Her Last Name For Film Career

After years in the spotlight, Barack Obama's eldest daughter, Malia Obama, has been working hard to strike out on her own. Malia has jumped feet-first into show business, although she's opted to work behind the camera, and has even turned down several modeling opportunities to focus on her passion: filmmaking. Furthermore, she's been trying not to coast on her famous lineage, and establish her own career based on effort and talent.

This is likely why Malia decided to ditch her last name on her debut short film, "The Heart," in 2023. In the credits to the film — which tells the melancholy story of a quiet man who is riddled with guilt and unspoken sorrow following the death of his mother — the former president's daughter is credited simply as "Malia Ann." Many noted this change, including Malia's beloved mom Michelle Obama, and presumed that it was an attempt to avoid the so-called "nepo baby" claims.

"It is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world. They don't want people to assume that they don't work hard, that they're just naturally just handed things. They're very sensitive to that," Michelle told Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, during an episode of their "Sibling Rivalry" podcast in June 2025. According to Michelle, this is exactly why her daughter chose to drop her last name. "We were like, 'They're still going to know it's you, Malia,'" Michelle quipped.