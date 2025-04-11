Malia Obama's post White House style transformation shows that she has a penchant for fashion, but her affinity for sartorial expression doesn't mean she wants to make a career out of it. Instead, Obama turned down multiple modeling offers for a life behind the scenes. "Being constantly watched and judged — whether it's about your appearance, behavior, or choices — can take a toll," Amy Prenner, communications expert and founder of The Prenner Group, exclusively confirmed to The List. "Some people just want a break from that level of attention." This may be true for the former first daughter, who's been on the world stage since her father was elected president of the United States in 2008, when she was just 10 years old.

The eldest Obama daughter seems keen on prioritizing her privacy and independence, notably distinguishing herself from the media's portrayal of her. "Developing a personal identity separate from your parents is crucial," Prenner explained. Rejecting modeling opportunities appears to be her way of regaining some much-needed privacy in her life too, with the communications expert adding, "Many celebrity kids long for a more private life where they can make mistakes or grow without being front-page news." It's also telling that Obama avoided a career in politics, which is a path many presidential children follow.

While still working in a fame-centered industry, Obama's role as a burgeoning filmmaker sets her apart from more attention-based jobs like acting and modeling. As sources clarified to Naughty Gossip, "She will leave the modeling to Kendall Jenner. She has zero interest of being famous like her dad." Furthermore, Obama differentiated herself from her famous family by taking on the moniker "Malia Ann" (her middle name) for the release of her 2024 short film "The Heart."