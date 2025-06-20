Brittany Mahomes' Apparent New Plastic Surgery Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
There have been rumors that Brittany Mahomes has had plastic surgery, though there hasn't ever been anything confirmed. Recent photos that Brittany shared on Instagram have revived those rumors for some. Brittany shared photos of herself and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, at an event in Las Vegas on Instagram, and in them, she's looking particularly busty in a fitted, one strap dress with a thigh high slit and a cut out at the chest; it should be added to the list of Brittany's leggiest looks. That picture has caused some online to speculate that she's had a breast augmentation.
One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a photo of Brittany from a 2025 trip to Las Vegas and compared it to a picture of her from Coachella in 2022 where her chest has a lot less volume. Looking at the two images together, one person posted regarding Brittany's transformation, "well she's clearly had enhancements."
Some critics definitely didn't like the changed look. "Feels like she's chasing clout harder than fame ever chased her," someone said of Brittany's look.
Brittany Mahomes' changing look could be down to breastfeeding, but she can't escape the rumors
Others pointed out that Brittany Mahomes is still less than six months from giving birth to her daughter Golden Raye — her third child with husband Patrick Mahomes. Brittany has shared photos of breast milk that she's pumped for Golden, so we think it's a fair assumption to make that she's breastfeeding, which increases breast size. So people noted that the larger appearance of her breasts could potentially have come naturally. One person explained on X, "And the dress she is wearing is smooshing her boobs. My boobs got gigantic when I nursed too. Also, if she is still nursing, she couldn't have had surgery."
Rumors have come up about Brittany's apparent changes to her chest size before, and she's addressed them — in a way. In 2021, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself looking particularly busty in a bikini after the birth of her first baby with the caption, "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand."
But there's a lot that could have happened between then and now. The speculation and rumors have continued, particularly in response to her look when she made her Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut in 2024. While there hasn't been clear confirmation from Brittany about whether she's had any work done on her breasts, she has confirmed that she's had lip fillers.