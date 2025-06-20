Brittany Mahomes' Apparent New Plastic Surgery Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

There have been rumors that Brittany Mahomes has had plastic surgery, though there hasn't ever been anything confirmed. Recent photos that Brittany shared on Instagram have revived those rumors for some. Brittany shared photos of herself and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, at an event in Las Vegas on Instagram, and in them, she's looking particularly busty in a fitted, one strap dress with a thigh high slit and a cut out at the chest; it should be added to the list of Brittany's leggiest looks. That picture has caused some online to speculate that she's had a breast augmentation.

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a photo of Brittany from a 2025 trip to Las Vegas and compared it to a picture of her from Coachella in 2022 where her chest has a lot less volume. Looking at the two images together, one person posted regarding Brittany's transformation, "well she's clearly had enhancements."

Some critics definitely didn't like the changed look. "Feels like she's chasing clout harder than fame ever chased her," someone said of Brittany's look.