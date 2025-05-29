Brittany Mahomes' Leggiest Looks Prove She's Sculpted Like The Gods
If it isn't obvious from the many workout videos she's posted online over the years, Brittany Mahomes is a total fitness nut. Aside from being one of the most recognizable WAGs both on and off the field, Patrick Mahomes' wife is a former college athlete and pro soccer player turned personal trainer and fitness company owner, so it should come as no surprise that she exercises pretty religiously to keep her body toned. In fact, Brittany is so obsessed with staying in shape that she continued working out during her pregnancies, including with her third baby Golden Raye, whom the happy couple welcomed in January 2025. In 2024, Brittany revealed her intense maternity routine to avoid suffering what her fitness instructor Kirsty Rae called "mom butt" in a video shared via her Instagram Stories.
As Page Six reported at the time, Rae proudly confirmed that she'd helped her celebrity client "continue to build muscle" well into her second trimester by "focusing on glute engagement and maintaining strength training." While her fitness journey hasn't been entirely smooth sailing, with Brittany suffering a debilitating back injury in March 2024, the fruits of her labor are undeniable. She's far from infallible when it comes to fashion, frequently choosing puzzling ensembles, but Brittany can pull off almost anything, including some head-turning Super Bowl looks, thanks to her toned legs, in particular.
Brittany Mahomes' legs were the highlight of her F1 Miami Grand Prix look
Brittany Mahomes debuted a series of leg-baring looks as she and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, enjoyed the offseason in 2024 and spent some quality time with each other and their then-two kids, daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, following another Super Bowl win for the Kansas City Chiefs. Two months after Patrick's team's victory against the San Francisco 49ers, the couple took their children out for a fun family day of golfing. "What a day on the course with @15andmahomies," Brittany wrote on Instagram alongside several pics, which showed her rocking a short blue golf dress.
Brittany's toned legs were also front and center when she and the Chiefs' star quarterback headed to Florida for a weekend of fun at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, a month later. They shared separate Instagram posts from the weekend, with Patrick posting a video of their highlights and his wife uploading photos posing with the NFL star. In her images, Brittany showed off her svelte legs in a gorgeous pink-and-white gingham corset top and matching miniskirt as she cuddled up to her husband. She paired the stunning outfit with oversized sunglasses, white sneakers, and a white handbag. Brittany showed off plenty of other head-turning looks during the festivities too, including a bright orange-and-white hooded top and a matching skirt, but it was hard to top this elegant pink look.
Brittany Mahomes and her gorgeous gams made an appearance at Wimbledon 2024
Brittany Mahomes traded her workout and gameday looks for a much preppier style when she and husband Patrick Mahomes watched the Wimbledon championships in July 2024 alongside several other A-listers like David Beckham, Zendaya, Kim Cattrall, and Salma Hayek, as well as members of the British royal family such as Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice. The celebrity couple took in a match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London in style, with Patrick sporting a light gray pinstriped suit and a white T-shirt. The former soccer player, on the other hand, rocked a $3,480 Gucci outfit comprising a navy blue polo top with red-and-white trim and a matching short pleated skirt that highlighted her incredible gams.
Brittany completed the chic look with a $2,295 red heart-shaped leather shoulder bag and a pair of white platform sneakers from the same luxury brand. London was just one of several stops that the Mahomes family made during their European vacation in the summer of 2024. Before heading to England, Patrick, Brittany, and their kids also visited Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain, the latter of which saw them getting some sun at a beach. While in London, the couple also attended a Morgan Wallen concert at BST Hyde Park, which was coincidentally held on the Fourth of July.
Brittany Mahomes wore head-to-toe Chanel at a Chiefs game
Brittany Mahomes has had plenty of iconic gameday looks over the years, but she upped the ante considerably during the 2024 NFL season, churning out one showstopping outfit after another. However, there were some that missed the mark, like the rather outdated all-red leather look Brittany wore to a Chiefs vs. Saints game in October 2024 that would make even Sarah Huckabee Sanders swipe left and the full black-and-white pinstriped outfit she donned to watch the Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills the following month. Brittany also seemed to steal her friend Taylor Swift's style at times, attending several games in very similar ensembles to outfits that the pop super star had previously worn. In addition, some of her looks just felt out of place.
Brittany decided to take a break from the red ensembles and don an all-black designer outfit to watch her husband Patrick Mahomes' team battle the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in September 2024. In photos posted by the personal trainer on Instagram, Brittany, who was pregnant with her third child at the time, posed on the field with her two older kids in a black blazer, Chanel minidress, white socks, and Chanel loafers. She accessorized the look with a pearl Chanel necklace and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her outfit was jarring amid the sea of fans wearing red Chiefs jerseys. We're not sure what she was going for, but the effect was less football and more brunch with the girls. At least it perfectly showcased her sculpted legs.
Brittany Mahomes put on a leggy display while partying with Taylor Swift
In December 2024, Brittany Mahomes proved that her friendship with Taylor Swift was still going strong when she posted pics from a party thrown by the "Shake It Off" hitmaker to celebrate the completion of her record-breaking Eras Tour and her 35th birthday. "My people," Brittany wrote alongside several photos of her posing with Swift. The two longtime pals enjoyed some drinks with Kansas City Chiefs player Blake Bell's wife Lyndsay Bell and Swift's pal Ashley Avignone.
Brittany was joined by her husband Patrick Mahomes, who looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo that seemingly referenced the suit his Chiefs teammate and Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce wore on the Eras Tour stage in June 2024. Brittany also dressed up according to the bash's Eras Tour theme, donning a sparkly flapper dress that appeared to reference Swift's "Fearless" era. The dress stopped several inches above her knee, once again showing off her incredible legs. Brittany finished off the look with an equally sparkly cropped jacket and a pair of slouchy boots.
Meanwhile, Swift stunned in a bejeweled black dress that resembled the gown she wore to the 2023 MTV VMAs. An insider told Us Weekly that Brittany and the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker "have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men." According to the source, the main reason they get along so well is that they match each other's frequencies. "Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she's so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing," they added.
Brittany Mahomes stunned in red for a Chiefs game
Red turned out to be a lucky color on October 27, 2024, when Brittany Mahomes watched her husband Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious from their game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, wearing a mostly red outfit. The look, for which Brittany's stunning legs were the focus, consisted of an oversized red jacket, a matching miniskirt, and a black tank top. She completed the ensemble with black knee-high boots. In snaps posted on Instagram, Brittany took in the game with her daughter Sterling, who was so bothered by the loud noises that she covered her ears with her hands.
Nevertheless, the little girl appeared to have a blast with her mom, smiling and pointing to the audience at one point. The following month, Brittany donned a similar outfit for the Chiefs' away game against the Carolina Panthers. She wore a large red coat, but showed off her team pride since it had the name "Mahomes" printed in large white letters on the back.