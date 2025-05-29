Brittany Mahomes' Leggiest Looks Prove She's Sculpted Like The Gods

If it isn't obvious from the many workout videos she's posted online over the years, Brittany Mahomes is a total fitness nut. Aside from being one of the most recognizable WAGs both on and off the field, Patrick Mahomes' wife is a former college athlete and pro soccer player turned personal trainer and fitness company owner, so it should come as no surprise that she exercises pretty religiously to keep her body toned. In fact, Brittany is so obsessed with staying in shape that she continued working out during her pregnancies, including with her third baby Golden Raye, whom the happy couple welcomed in January 2025. In 2024, Brittany revealed her intense maternity routine to avoid suffering what her fitness instructor Kirsty Rae called "mom butt" in a video shared via her Instagram Stories.

As Page Six reported at the time, Rae proudly confirmed that she'd helped her celebrity client "continue to build muscle" well into her second trimester by "focusing on glute engagement and maintaining strength training." While her fitness journey hasn't been entirely smooth sailing, with Brittany suffering a debilitating back injury in March 2024, the fruits of her labor are undeniable. She's far from infallible when it comes to fashion, frequently choosing puzzling ensembles, but Brittany can pull off almost anything, including some head-turning Super Bowl looks, thanks to her toned legs, in particular.