Tom Cruise Moments That Set Plastic Surgery Rumors On Fire

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has had a stunning transformation over the course of his life and career, managing to maintain a spry energy despite his advancing age, not to mention the death-defying stunts he regularly subjects himself to. In a 2023 Men's Health profile, the then-61-year-old "Mission: Impossible" star's graceful aging was attributed to a strict diet and exercise regimen, the latter which included a variety of sports for his active lifestyle. That being said, some have questioned whether or not Cruise has truly kept things all-natural.

Internet users have long speculated that Cruise has undergone cosmetic surgery to keep himself looking young. The actor didn't exactly help those rumors with his fresh-faced look during his 2025 press tour to promote the "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" film. "Tom Cruise does his own stunts. Does he do his own plastic surgery too?" one user on X commented at the time. A supposed source also claimed to Knewz in March 2025 that, "It's no secret Tom's had cosmetic work done, likely fillers and Botox and, word is, laser treatments and perhaps jawline contouring."

Cruise himself hasn't directly given the rumors much oxygen. However, he did say in a 2012 interview with Playboy that he had no interest in going under the knife. "I haven't, and I never would," Cruise remarked when asked about plastic surgery (via Today). Still, that hasn't stopped the online chatter of plastic surgery rumors — in addition to his movie premiere, Cruise has also been faced with such speculation after his show-stealing cameo at the 2024 Olympics and his unflattering Super Bowl commercial.