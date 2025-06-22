Tragic Details About The Cast Of Parks And Recreation

The following article contains mentions of mental health issues, sexual harassment, suicide, and hate crimes.

Although the most popular workplace mockumentary-style sitcom would probably have to be the American version of "The Office," "Parks and Recreation" was a close second for many, with its quirky ensemble cast and whacky scenarios. For seven seasons, NBC viewers tuned in to the show to see how the public officials of Pawnee, Indiana, would try to make their city a better place. Much of the cast of "Parks and Recreation" has since moved on to other projects. However, they will always be linked by two things: their shared time on the show, and the fact that nearly all of the cast have been touched by devastating circumstances.

Despite many of the actors playing upbeat characters, many of them have experienced turmoil either before, during, or after the series ended in 2015. From Rob Lowe's infamous past to struggles on set, health issues, and deaths, the cast of "Parks and Recreation" have all endured tragedy.