Tragic Details About The Cast Of Parks And Recreation
The following article contains mentions of mental health issues, sexual harassment, suicide, and hate crimes.
Although the most popular workplace mockumentary-style sitcom would probably have to be the American version of "The Office," "Parks and Recreation" was a close second for many, with its quirky ensemble cast and whacky scenarios. For seven seasons, NBC viewers tuned in to the show to see how the public officials of Pawnee, Indiana, would try to make their city a better place. Much of the cast of "Parks and Recreation" has since moved on to other projects. However, they will always be linked by two things: their shared time on the show, and the fact that nearly all of the cast have been touched by devastating circumstances.
Despite many of the actors playing upbeat characters, many of them have experienced turmoil either before, during, or after the series ended in 2015. From Rob Lowe's infamous past to struggles on set, health issues, and deaths, the cast of "Parks and Recreation" have all endured tragedy.
Rob Lowe was caught up in a sex tape scandal
Rob Lowe's career has spanned decades, starting back in the '80s as a member of the Brat Pack. He was a teen heartthrob experiencing fame and fortune at a young age — but things began to spiral for the actor. "It's not a great recipe for success to give an 18-year-old male fame, money, drugs and expect there not to be something that goes wrong," Lowe told SiriusXM in October 2019.
In July 1988, he filmed himself having a threesome with Lena Jan Parsons and Tara Seburt. The sex tape was leaked, resulting in a widely discussed scandal, but mostly because Parsons was only 16 years old at the time. Lowe maintained that he was unaware she was a minor, and after settling a lawsuit with her family, he was let off the hook. The public backlash took a toll on the "Parks and Recreation" star, but it also helped him get sober. "People talk, but it's the best thing that ever happened to me," Lowe continued. "It got me sober, sober got me married ... and I have two great sons. I don't think any of that happens without going through that scandal."
Amy Poehler struggled with returning to work after having her son
Amy Poehler was the star of "Parks and Recreation" and a comedic legend who has delivered hilarious performances time and again. After her years-long reign on "Saturday Night Live," the actor was set to begin filming her new show in Los Angeles, where she'd play Leslie Knope, deputy director of the Pawnee, Indiana, Parks and Recreation Department. However, the truth was also that Poehler had just recently given birth to her first son Archie with then-husband Will Arnett and was dealing with postpartum depression.
Returning to work became a hurdle for her, as she told Terry Gross on "Fresh Air" in October 2024. "My baby was only a few months old and it was a very difficult time. It was harder than I think I wanted to admit at the time," Poehler explained. "I think I tortured myself a bit in that first year about what kind of mother I was and could I do this thing well and also kind of like give birth to this new show." Fortunately, she pulled it off, and she and Arnett went on to have another son two years later.
Paul Schneider struggled with his role on Parks and Recreation
Fans of "Parks and Recreation" may recall Paul Schneider's time on the show as Pawnee, Indiana's forgotten city planner, Mark Brendanawicz. The actor was only present for two seasons before calling it quits because he apparently had a tough time working on the series. In speaking with ScreenCrush in April 2014, Schneider described his time on "Parks and Recreation" as "very strange." He went on to say, "I signed up for a specific character that was changed in mid-season. And it became a character with a lot less to do."
Schneider became frustrated with the direction the showrunners went with Mark Brendanawicz, so he ultimately decided to part ways with them after just 30 episodes. Shortly after his departure, one of the creators of "Parks and Recreation," Michael Schur, voiced his hope that the actor would make a reappearance. "I've never been contacted about that nor have I any interest in going back," Schneider said in response.
Mo Collins was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer
More than a decade before she played Joan Callamezzo, the eccentric host of "Pawnee Today" on "Parks and Recreation," Mo Collins became recognized for her work on "Mad TV," cementing her future as a comedic star. While the actor has managed to maintain a steady career over the years, her personal life has been a little more uncertain. Back in the spring of 2011, Collins discovered a lump in her abdomen that gave her pause. "I would have done nothing about it," she told The Life Raft Group in April 2013. "I was 44, feeling healthy, everything was going great for me." But on the advice of her then-fiancé Alex Skuby, she went to a doctor to get it checked out.
Collins was diagnosed with a primary gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), a rare form of cancer that begins in the digestive system, and her anxiety began to take over. "Before I started treatment, my tumor started growing so fast that it increased from 5 centimeters to 6 centimeters, and I realized the power of fear," Collins went on to say. Fortunately, a successful surgery removed the tumor at the end of that year, but then it came back in 2018 while she was working on "Fear the Walking Dead." After years of treatment, including chemotherapy, Collins celebrated being cancer-free again in July 2023.
Ben Schwartz overworked himself to the point of illness
There's a reason Ben Schwartz seems to be in everything: He basically is. Not only is he recognized for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein on "Parks and Recreation," but he's a writer, producer, director, and series creator, too. At one point, with his fingers in so many pies, Schwartz worked himself to the point of exhaustion and developed strep pneumonia.
But given his success, why did the actor feel like he needed to overdo it? "[I]t's sometimes hard to say no to stuff because you just can't believe you get those opportunities," Schwartz told The Independent in April 2020. "I wasn't sleeping and I would only be working. I hate letting people down, so I would say yes to so many things."
Although he still gets excited about all the job offers he gets, from voicing Sonic to partnering up with Billy Crystal, Schwartz has learned to take his foot off the gas sometimes. During a conversation with Fast Company in September 2014, he explained, "I no longer allow myself to work on the weekends. ... If all you do is work, you have no time to live your life. You've gotta take a breather to let your body heal."
Chris Pratt's son was born prematurely and with health problems
Long before he played the lovable Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation," Chris Pratt had a tragic life. Sadly, even after finding incredible success in his career, the actor has still been impacted by devastating circumstances. In August 2012, five years before divorcing, Pratt and Anna Faris welcomed their son Jack to the world. But what should have been a joyful time in the comedic couples' lives turned heart-wrenching because their baby was born nine weeks prematurely and faced a slew of health problems.
While speaking at the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon (via Us Weekly) in December 2014, Pratt gave an emotional speech about the difficulty he and Faris went through the night of Jack's birth. "Anna got to hold him for a moment and then it was off to the NICU — the neonatal intensive care unit," the "Parks and Recreation" star recounted. Their son weighed only 3 pounds and 12 ounces. "He had jaundice, so they put a blindfold on him and he slept beneath [a] creepy light and he had a PICC line, which is an IV that runs up his arm into his heart. He had a feeding tube and just wires in and out." Thankfully, Jack pulled through, and Faris and Pratt have continued to co-parent him over the years.
Nick Offerman struggled to break away from his Parks and Recreation character
Even to this day, it's hard to think of Nick Offerman as anyone but Ron Swanson, his libertarian, breakfast-loving, outdoorsman character on "Parks and Recreation." There may be some similarities between the actor and his on-screen role, like his love of woodworking or the fact that Offerman and Megan Mullally are married in real life after portraying toxic ex-spouses on the show. However, the parallels have made it difficult for the actor to break away from Ron Swanson over a decade after "Parks and Recreation" ended.
"I've argued with fans over whether or not I am actually Ron Swanson," Offerman explained during a June 2023 interview with The Guardian. But as hard as he's tried, he's never been able to shake the constant comparison. "People don't want to allow [you] to play Atticus Finch, or Polonius," Offerman said. "[E]ven when I got some attention, earlier this year, for an episode of 'The Last of Us,' there was a portion of people obstinately saying: 'No, that's still Ron. It's prepper Ron. It's gay Ron. You'll never not be Ron.'" The actor has been involved in dozens of projects since he was last seen as the character, but it might take a few dozen more until fans finally let Offerman distance himself from Ron Swanson.
Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct
In late 2017, a hashtag went viral online and it sparked an incredible shift in Hollywood. The #MeToo movement emboldened survivors to speak out and seek necessary help after experiencing sexual assaults. The taboo was lifted and survivors began telling their stories, leading several famed actors to get "canceled." One of these was Aziz Ansari, who played the egotistical Tom Haverford on "Parks and Recreation."
In January 2018, Babe.net published the account of a woman nicknamed Grace, who claimed Ansari had been sexually "aggressive" after she returned with him to his apartment on their first date. She alleged she used "clear nonverbal cues" to stop his advances but still felt "pressure" to have sex with the actor. Instead, Grace called herself a car and left his apartment. Shortly after her story was published, Ansari dipped out of the public eye for a while, but some wondered whether he was actually guilty of anything other than misreading his date's disinterest.
In his 2019 Netflix special, "Aziz Ansari: Right Now," (via People) the comedian finally addressed Grace's accusations. "I'm sure that some of you are curious how I feel about that whole situation. ... There are times I felt scared. There are times I've felt humiliated. There are times I've [been] embarrassed," Ansari told the crowd. "And ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way."
Rashida Jones lost her mom shortly after becoming a mother herself
While some people may recognize Rashida Jones best for her roles as Karen Filippelli on "The Office" or Ann Perkins on "Parks and Recreation," others probably know her famed parents a little better. The actor, producer, and writer's father was the iconic record producer and composer Quincy Jones, and her mother was Peggy Lipton, known for her roles in "The Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks." The truth about Jones' famed family is that the NBC star's parents have both sadly died, with Quincy passing in November 2024. But the timing of Lipton's death in May 2019 was devastating for her.
In February 2021, the "Parks and Recreation" actor spoke with NPR about losing her mom to cancer just eight months after becoming a mom herself for the first time. "This has been a very emotionally intense couple of years," Jones explained. "It was sort of like back-to-back-to-back-to-back, just wrenching, pulling my heart in all different directions. ... I was in grief-shock." Even a couple years on from the heartbreaking news, it's been hard for Jones to process the monumental loss, stating, "[T]here's my life before and there's my life after. ... There's something that's not recognizable before those two things happened."
Adam Scott's mom died from ALS in 2020
Playing Ben Wyatt for six seasons on "Parks and Recreation" made it easy for fans to see the legitimate sadness Adam Scott implements in his roles. While his on-screen characters have a tragic quality to them, it's not difficult for the actor to tap into because he has gone through tremendous heartbreak in his life. In a May 2020 Instagram post, Scott shared an old photo of his mother and himself as a baby. "On March 5 we lost my mom Anne Scott Chambers to ALS," the caption read. "It's difficult to put into words the enormity of this loss, as I'm sure those who have lost a parent can attest."
Watching his mother deal with the neurodegenerative disorder was heartbreaking, but it also inspired Scott's performance on "Severance." During a June 2022 conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained, "My mother had died early on in the pandemic, and I had been here at home with my wife and my kids, [which] kind of cushioned the blow." Just a few months afterward, Scott began filming the show, which ultimately helped him work through the loss of his mom. "[I] realized I had a lot of grieving to do, but also a lot of processing to do," the actor remarked.
Retta was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes
Although Retta's "Parks and Recreation" character Donna and Aziz Ansari's on-screen persona coined the phrase "treat yo' self," she has to be a little more careful when it comes to indulging these days. The writer, producer, actor, and comedian spends a lot of time away from home, meaning she doesn't always have time to prepare healthy dinners for herself. "When I'm on the road, I just want to eat comfort food," Retta told "Today" in September 2024. This often led to her blood sugar reading in the higher range, and although she would monitor it to try to keep it level, she was ultimately diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in July 2023.
"I never thought of diabetes until the doctor said something," Retta explained. Her doctor prescribed her medication to keep her blood sugar down, and only after talking to her mom about it did she realize her father was also diabetic. Since her diagnosis, the "Parks and Recreation" star has changed her eating habits to keep her blood sugar levels down. "When I'm home, I reel it in," Retta said. "On the weekends, I'll go to restaurants and stuff like that. But during the week I eat relatively [well]."
Aubrey Plaza's husband died by suicide
April Ludgate, the sarcastic and apathetic intern at the parks department, wouldn't have been iconic in the same way had she been played by anyone but Aubrey Plaza. The actor met writer and director Jeff Baena in 2011. After dating for about nine years, during which they collaborated on "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours," they tied the knot. But while Plaza and Baena seemed like Hollywood's perfect offbeat couple, they began experiencing difficulties in their marriage that led to their separation in September 2024.
The director was discovered dead four months later, having ended his own life. "This is an unimaginable tragedy," Plaza and Baena's family said in a joint statement released (via People) a few days after his death was announced, they said, "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time." Plaza has endured some tragic circumstances in her life, but this was undoubtedly the most unthinkable one.
Jonathan Joss was murdered in an alleged hate crime
From Orin to Ethel Beavers and Perd Hapley, "Parks and Recreation" was made whole by its slew of wacky side characters. Ken Hotate, the tribal elder of the Wamapoke Native American tribe, was played remarkably well by Jonathan Joss. The actor was also recognized for a number of other roles, though he hadn't appeared in anything for a couple of years when he was tragically shot to death in June 2025.
Joss and his husband Tristan Kern de Gonzales were visiting the site of their former home in San Antonio, which had burned down that past January, when they were confronted by a neighbor. Kern de Gonzales alleged that this neighbor used homophobic slurs before gunning down the actor. As he explained in an interview with People shortly after the incident, "It was just really, really close range. ... I told him that no matter what, and in some way, shape, or form, we'll always be together, and he'll always be my husband." A man was booked into custody on suspicion of Joss' murder, though he was released on bail just a few days later and has maintained his innocence.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or a loved one has experienced a hate crime, contact the VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.