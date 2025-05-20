Ivanka Trump Accidentally Confirms Relationship With Donald Isn't As Rosy As It Seems

Ivanka did congratulate President Donald Trump on his inauguration day on January 20. "Congratulations to my father on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud of his determination, resilience and commitment to our country."

While she went on to share her hopes for her dad's second presidential term, it's noteworthy that she used the rather formal title "father" to refer to him — a sharp contrast from the more affectionate "dad" in her post about her father-in-law. And the rest of her post could just as easily be read as a chastisement of her father. "My prayer is for strength, wisdom, and compassion to guide his every decision," she wrote. "May he lead with understanding and an open heart, striving to bring unity where there is division and peace where there is conflict." Considering that traits like compassion and understanding aren't ones that are widely associated with the president, she could have been subtly calling out his flaws — much like she did in her cryptic birthday post in November which seemingly threw shade at Donald. And let's not forget that Ivanka wore blue, the color of the Democrats, in a move that seemingly put her true feelings about President Trump on blast during the 2024 presidential election.

Regardless if they insist they're on level terms, Ivanka's subtle jabs at her dad might instill less confidence in the public's perception of their relationship. To make matters worse, Ivanka's simmering feud with first lady Melania Trump is supposedly heating up again. Thus, it's possible that any problems she has with the commander in chief will not be improving either.