Congresswoman Nancy Mace Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Over the years, Nancy Mace has made some pretty noticeable makeup mistakes we can't forget about. However, the good thing about makeup mistakes is that they're usually easily corrected, and sometimes just as easy to cover up. The same, however, can't be said about plastic surgery. Although there are some cosmetic procedures that are subtle enough to hide in plain sight, others are easy to spot from a mile away. Because of that, more and more people are beginning to believe that Mace might've gotten surgery that falls into the latter category. The speculation has especially gained steam on Reddit, where posters have discussed and joked about the type of work the South Carolina native might've had done. "She has had rhinoplasty & breast augmentation," one poster suggested.

Another poster agreed that breast augmentation was the likeliest procedure that Mace turned to. However, the gossip wasn't just confined to Reddit. The plastic surgery accusations have given a few of Mace's critics some extra material to work with. One social media user, for instance, used the rumors to call out Mace's controversial views on transgenders and gender affirming surgery. "It seems particularly odd that she opposes cosmetic surgery," the poster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.