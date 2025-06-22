Congresswoman Nancy Mace Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Over the years, Nancy Mace has made some pretty noticeable makeup mistakes we can't forget about. However, the good thing about makeup mistakes is that they're usually easily corrected, and sometimes just as easy to cover up. The same, however, can't be said about plastic surgery. Although there are some cosmetic procedures that are subtle enough to hide in plain sight, others are easy to spot from a mile away. Because of that, more and more people are beginning to believe that Mace might've gotten surgery that falls into the latter category. The speculation has especially gained steam on Reddit, where posters have discussed and joked about the type of work the South Carolina native might've had done. "She has had rhinoplasty & breast augmentation," one poster suggested.
Another poster agreed that breast augmentation was the likeliest procedure that Mace turned to. However, the gossip wasn't just confined to Reddit. The plastic surgery accusations have given a few of Mace's critics some extra material to work with. One social media user, for instance, used the rumors to call out Mace's controversial views on transgenders and gender affirming surgery. "It seems particularly odd that she opposes cosmetic surgery," the poster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Nancy Mace's former employee further fueled plastic surgery rumors
Nancy Mace is no stranger to feuding with people who you'd think would be on her team. Mace and president Donald Trump have a rocky relationship, for instance, because of their occasional opposing views. Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene also have a brutal feud history despite both being Republicans. She continued her habit of rubbing her peers the wrong way during a brief spat she had with her ex-communications director, Natalie Johnson. Johnson took issue with the outspoken politician's opinions and crusade against the transgender community. She was particularly upset by a post Mace wrote on social media in which she shared she didn't want to see transgender women in public women's restrooms. Seemingly bothered by the message, Johnson hit back at Mace with a scathing rebuttal. "I don't want to see your botched, cheap hooker-inspired boob job on my television, can we introduce a bill to bar that?" Hoodlum quoted Johnson saying on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The burn only added more fire to the rumors by continuing the conversation about Mace's looks. The image Hoodlum posted of Mace to go along with the quote didn't help matters. The picture showed Mace turned to the side while posing, wearing a tan outfit. Many felt she looked malnourished in the photo, and took it as visual proof that Mace had at least undergone breast augmentation. "A boob job on the taxpayer dime. Lovely, Nancy," one poster wrote. Another poster felt Mace's staunch opposition to certain transgender rights was a bit hypocritical if she did receive plastic surgery herself. "A boob job is gender affirming surgery. A woman feels insecure about her boob size and has surgery to feel better about herself," they posted.