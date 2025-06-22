Why ABC's Barbara Walters Couldn't Stand Diane Sawyer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Diane Sawyer and Barbara Walters' rivalry started before they had even met. In Susan Page's 2024 biography of Walters, "The Rulebreaker," she wrote that the veteran news anchor felt it was unfair that someone with her considerable experience had to split her screen time with a relative newcomer like Sawyer. Walters even called an ABC executive to push back against her hiring, subtly threatening to walk away from the network altogether. Although she eventually got on board with the idea following some reassurance from the executive in question, the legendary TV star remained unhappy about the new addition.

Sawyer reasoned to the biographer that Walters' resentment, as one of the richest news anchors in the U.S., likely stemmed from the fact that she had unintentionally encroached on her territory by conducting interviews that followed a similar theme to hers. In typical fashion, Walters refused to go down without a fight and expressed her dislike for her co-anchor stepping on her toes by taking over her first interview on the show. In "60 Minutes" producer Ira Rosen's book, "Ticking Clock," he noted that she and Walters tried to keep their rivalry under wraps at the ABC offices and even made light of it with their co-workers.

This was a clear attempt to make them believe how ridiculous the swirling rumors about the two women not getting along were. However, Sawyer couldn't keep her distaste for her co-anchor hidden while she was in an elevator with Rosen, reportedly telling him in no uncertain terms, "'I hate that woman. Don't believe a word she says. She knifes me any chance she gets.'" He continued, "She had the look of someone who wanted vengeance." Notably, some of Walters' issues with Sawyer may have stemmed from her own insecurities.