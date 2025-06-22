Everything Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Has Said About Her Sexuality & Transition
Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, isn't shy about publicly criticizing her controversial tech billionaire father — both in general, and more specifically for Musk's parenting skills, or lack thereof. Vivian, who publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2020, has made no secret of the fact that the SpaceX founder wasn't supportive of her transition, which is just one of several tragic details about Musk's estranged daughter and her upbringing. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped her from proudly sharing her story.
Vivian gave her first proper interview to NBC News in 2024, in part to refute Musk's claims that he had been tricked into signing off on her gender-affirming care when she was younger. "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," Vivian said at the time, clarifying that the tech billionaire had read the relevant paperwork at least twice before signing. Vivian initially came out as gay early in her teens, prior to coming out as trans a few years later.
Fortunately, unlike Musk, her mother Justine Wilson was very supportive. On that note, it was also in 2024 that Vivian pushed back on an offensive post Musk made on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he claimed that Vivian had exhibited specific gay and feminine stereotypes as a child. But, as the outspoken teen was quick to point out on Threads, "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."
How Vivian Wilson first came out as trans
In 2025, Vivian Wilson sat down for her second-ever interview, this time with Teen Vogue. Here, she spoke in greater detail regarding her initial decision to publicly come out as trans. "There was one night, it was 11:00 p.m., and I was like, I know for a fact I am trans. I had known for a few months at that point, and I was like, I cannot f***ing do this anymore," she recalled. Vivian added that she was getting into the thick of puberty at that point, which caused her severe emotional distress, admitting, "It was like, I cannot do this anymore. If I stay in the closet anymore, this is going to take me down a very destructive path."
Elon Musk's estranged daughter does have one regret, though — she didn't come out privately to her mother Justine Wilson before sharing the news on Instagram. "If I were to do it again, she deserves to be the first one to know," the model acknowledged. However, during the interview, she also made it clear that her dad occupied very little of her mind. In fact, Vivian had just one word to describe the things Musk had to say: "cringe."
The outspoken activist also offered her advice to other transgender women. "Don't let other people's perceptions of you affect your own," she said, adding, "Don't be ashamed of being trans in a world that constantly tries to make us ashamed of who or what we are."