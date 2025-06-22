Everything Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Has Said About Her Sexuality & Transition

Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, isn't shy about publicly criticizing her controversial tech billionaire father — both in general, and more specifically for Musk's parenting skills, or lack thereof. Vivian, who publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2020, has made no secret of the fact that the SpaceX founder wasn't supportive of her transition, which is just one of several tragic details about Musk's estranged daughter and her upbringing. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped her from proudly sharing her story.

Vivian gave her first proper interview to NBC News in 2024, in part to refute Musk's claims that he had been tricked into signing off on her gender-affirming care when she was younger. "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," Vivian said at the time, clarifying that the tech billionaire had read the relevant paperwork at least twice before signing. Vivian initially came out as gay early in her teens, prior to coming out as trans a few years later.

Fortunately, unlike Musk, her mother Justine Wilson was very supportive. On that note, it was also in 2024 that Vivian pushed back on an offensive post Musk made on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he claimed that Vivian had exhibited specific gay and feminine stereotypes as a child. But, as the outspoken teen was quick to point out on Threads, "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."